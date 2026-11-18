MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by NVIDIA GPUs, the shared computing infrastructure supports engineering, AI development and production management

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the“Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its T3 AI Data Center, dedicated computing infrastructure hosted at Bezeq International's facility in Israel, is now operational and available to its subsidiaries.

The platform became operational on November 15, 2026, and is hosted at Bezeq International's data center in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. Rimon Agencies Ltd. (“Rimon”), T3 Defense's bespoke engineering and systems integration subsidiary, is the first to use it for production-floor and engineering project management.

The shared platform allows subsidiaries to use dedicated computing resources without building and maintaining separate systems. It also keeps sensitive engineering and production data on dedicated infrastructure in Israel rather than shared public cloud resources, supporting greater control over that data.

The system includes seven Dell PowerEdge R760 servers, 14 NVIDIA professional graphics processing units (GPUs), 672GB of aggregate GPU memory and 20TB of storage. Bezeq International's hosting facility provides physical and cybersecurity protections, redundant cooling and backup power.









“Defense engineering today runs on compute,” said Gad Zohar, Chief Technology Officer of T3 Defense.“Simulation, AI development and digital production management all demand significant computing resources. By building a shared AI data center for the group, we give each of our companies access to dedicated GPU capacity inside a Tier III, ISO-certified facility in Israel, with the data security that defense work requires. Rimon is the first to put it to work on its production floor and project management, and we designed the platform to scale as additional subsidiaries come on board.”

“With this AI data center, we are strengthening our subsidiaries' capabilities while preserving their operational independence,” said Menny Shalom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense.“Our role goes beyond acquiring companies. We look for opportunities to strengthen their capabilities while preserving the specialized expertise and customer relationships that make them valuable. This AI data center puts that approach into practice, giving our subsidiaries access to computing resources without each business having to build and maintain its own infrastructure. As we grow through acquisitions, it also gives us a shared technology foundation that additional businesses can use.”

About Rimon

Rimon is a bespoke engineering and systems integration company that develops mission-ready infrastructure platforms for defense, homeland security, and emergency response operations. The company imports, distributes, and upgrades mobile power systems, elevated sensor masts, and builds integrated mission vehicles that support surveillance, communications, and command systems operating in environments where permanent infrastructure is unavailable. By engineering systems around real operational requirements, Rimon enables critical technologies to be deployed rapidly and operate reliably in demanding field conditions.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected capabilities, performance, utilization and benefits of the T3 AI Data Center; its expected use by Rimon and availability to additional subsidiaries or to businesses the Company may acquire; the estimated replacement value of the equipment; the security, resiliency and connectivity of the hosting facility; and the Company's growth and acquisition strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the T3 AI Data Center does not deliver the anticipated operational, engineering or financial benefits; that stated compute figures are theoretical peak values that may not be achieved in actual workloads; that the estimated replacement value, which is based on public list prices, differs from actual cost or fair value; that additional subsidiaries do not adopt the platform; dependence on third-party hosting, connectivity, hardware and software providers, and the risk of service interruptions, cybersecurity incidents or data loss; technological obsolescence of computing hardware; hosting, power and operating costs; competitive and geopolitical conditions, including conditions in Israel; the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the integration of acquired businesses; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

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