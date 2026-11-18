MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 615% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 reflects growing demand for Cyabra's sovereign information-warfare platform

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the“Company”), a provider of information-warfare technology that helps intelligence agencies and enterprises detect coordinated hostile activity and identify the networks behind it, today announced that it ranked No.113 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Cyabra's revenue grew 615% from 2022 to 2025.

Cyabra's 615% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 reflects the adoption of its sovereign information-warfare platform among U.S. federal agencies, international intelligence organizations and Fortune 500 enterprises. The information environment is now a strategic domain: coordinated hostile operations can shape public trust, commercial decisions and national security. Cyabra's deployed platform identifies these operations, exposes the networks and artificial identities behind them, and gives decision-makers evidence to act. As AI makes deception easier to scale, Cyabra is positioning its sovereign information warfare technology as core intelligence infrastructure for governments and global enterprises.

“Information warfare is a strategic challenge for governments and enterprises. They need to know who is operating, how networks are coordinated and where activity is gaining influence,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and CEO.“Cyabra gives customers evidence they can act on. Our proven deployments and recently announced strategic investment position us to scale.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

“This recognition reflects the momentum we are building,” said David Low, Cyabra's Chief Marketing Officer.“Our sovereign information-warfare platform delivers clear findings, supporting evidence and the speed customers need to act before a threat is fully formed.”

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at leastUS$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Cyabra

Cyabra builds and deploys information-warfare technologies to defend national security interests and protect enterprise organizations. Combining advanced AI with defense expertise, the Company identifies coordinated inauthentic activity, exposes influence operations, and delivers actionable intelligence to support national security and critical decision-making.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that recognition reflects its progress the momentum it is continuing to build and the benefits and uses for its technology and product. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the SEC. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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