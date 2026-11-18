The Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Set To Reach $74.24 Billion As AI Edge Devices And Enterprise Upgrades Drive 13.65% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$34.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$74.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market, by Standard
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Wi-Fi 6E Chipsets
7.3. Wi-Fi 7 Chipsets
8. Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market, by Frequency Band
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 2.4 GHz
8.3. 5 GHz
8.4. 6 GHz
9. Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market, by Chipset Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Standalone Chipsets
9.3. Integrated Chipsets
10. Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market, by Device Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Smartphones & Tablets
10.3. Laptops & PCs
10.4. Networking Equipment
10.5. Smart Home Devices
10.6. AR/VR Devices
10.7. Wearables
11. Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Consumer Electronics
11.3. Enterprise Networking
11.4. Industrial Automation
11.5. Healthcare Devices
11.6. Smart Cities & Infrastructure
11.7. Automotive Connectivity
11.8. Gaming & AR/VR
12. Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Canada
14.12. Italy
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Mexico
14.15. Russia
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Qualcomm Incorporated
16.2. Broadcom Inc.
16.3. MediaTek Inc.
16.4. Intel Corporation
16.5. Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
16.6. Texas Instruments Incorporated
16.7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
16.8. Infineon Technologies AG
16.9. STMicroelectronics NV
16.10. Atlantik Elektronik GmbH
16.11. Espressif Systems
16.12. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
16.13. MaxLinear, Inc.
16.14. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
16.15. Netgear, Inc.
16.16. New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.
16.17. Qorvo, Inc.
16.18. Renesas Electronics Corporation
16.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
16.20. Ubiquiti Inc.
16.21. Zyxel Group
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [234]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment