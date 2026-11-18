MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Daimler CEO Zetsche, Vale Base Metals Chief Commercial Officer Gauthier among new directors to join the board following closing of the Business Combination with Kensington; strategic advisors to include former Glencore executives Popovic, Lazenby

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nth Cycle, Inc. (“Nth Cycle”) today announced the planned appointment of four new board directors and four new strategic advisors, all effective upon completion of a planned business combination (the“Business Combination”) with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. VI (“Kensington”). The consummation of the Business Combination is expected by the end of 2026. Upon closing, shares of the post-transaction company's common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker“NTH,” and the post-transaction company will change its name to Nth Cycle Holdings, Inc. (the“Combined Company”).

The new board members will include Dieter Zetsche, former CEO of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars; Tina Gauthier, chief commercial officer of Vale Base Metals; Anne Cleary, energy executive and corporate director; and Debra von Storch, former partner at Ernst & Young. They will join continuing directors Megan O'Connor, Nth Cycle co-founder and CEO; Joseph Goodman, co-founder and managing partner of VoLo Earth Ventures; and Brian Baynes, founder and chairman of Verdox and board partner at Lowercarbon Capital.

The new strategic advisors will include Nick Popovic, former co-head of copper, zinc, lead and cobalt trading at Glencore; Ash Lazenby, former senior critical minerals trader at Glencore; Edward Meir, president of Commodity Research Group; and Gregory Wittbecker, former senior executive at Alcoa.

Together, the appointments represent decades of experience in global manufacturing, critical minerals and metals markets, energy infrastructure, technology commercialization, and corporate governance.

“We've assembled an exceptional group of industry leaders uniquely aligned with our business,” said O'Connor.“Their expertise will be invaluable as we execute our strategic partnerships, scale operations and advance our mission to onshore the critical mineral supply chains that power the global economy and safeguard national security."

Incoming Board Directors

Dieter Zetsche, Ph.D., led Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz Cars from 2006 to 2019, overseeing one of the world's largest automotive manufacturing businesses. Previously, he served as president and CEO of Chrysler Group. He is on the board of battery technology company Factorial Energy, is chairman of TUI AG, and is president and vice chairman of Kensington.

Tina Gauthier brings more than 30 years of experience in the global mining and metals industry, spanning commercial leadership, commodity price risk management, international supply chains, and customer partnerships. As chief commercial officer of Vale Base Metals, she oversees global commercial activities for copper, nickel, cobalt, and precious metals. She also brings board and joint-venture governance experience through her roles with PT Vale Indonesia and PT Sumbawa Timur Mining. She previously held senior positions at Sherritt International and serves in industry leadership roles with the International Copper Association, Nickel Institute, and London Metal Exchange Nickel Committee.

Anne Cleary has held senior executive positions across the power sector, including chief risk officer and business unit president, with responsibilities in operations, enterprise risk, and corporate strategy. She is a current board member at Fervo Energy, a next-generation geothermal development company, where she chairs the compensation committee and serves on the audit committee. Previously, she was a board member at Ascendant Group, a public energy services company, with service on the compensation and nomination and corporate governance committees.

Debra von Storch spent nearly four decades at Ernst & Young, advising companies across a range of industries and stages of development before retiring as a partner in 2020. She previously held board positions at electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo and industrial company CSW Industrials, serving on audit and compensation committees. She is also a Certified Public Accountant and NACD Directorship Certified.

Continuing Directors

Megan O'Connor, Ph.D., is co-founder and CEO of Nth Cycle. O'Connor led the development of the company's patented electro-extraction platform, which underpins Nth Cycle's OYSTER refining system. She established the company's early operations as an Entrepreneurial Fellow in the Department of Energy's Innovation Crossroads program at Oak Ridge National Laboratory prior to relocating its headquarters to Massachusetts in 2020. Under her leadership, Nth Cycle has raised more than $90 million in funding to commercialize its technology, becoming one of the first companies in the United States to refine recycled scrap into a premium nickel product, a critical input for AI, energy storage, consumer technology, and defense applications. She has been recognized in the Forbes' "30 Under 30" in Energy (2019), the Grist 50 (2022), Bloomberg New Energy Finance's Pioneer distinction (2023), TIME100's Most Influential Climate Leaders in Business (2024), Inc.'s Female Founders list (2025), the Fin-Erth Award (2025).

Joseph Goodman, Ph.D., is a managing partner at VoLo Earth Ventures and co-leads the investment team. Before co-founding the firm, he began his career at GE Energy with a focus on developing the decarbonization and carbon capture roadmap for the business. Since then, he has spent over 20 years in the energy transition industry, as a three-time company founder and subject matter expert in wind and solar energy, solid-state fuel cells, buildings, EVs, and industrial decarbonization. He has supported and led private and public market investments into climate solutions since 2015 as an area specialist and climate quant.

Brian Baynes, Ph.D., has scaled companies developing advanced technologies for industrial and environmental applications. He founded Verdox, a carbon removal technology company, and served as its chief executive officer from 2019 to 2024. He currently serves as chairman of Verdox and board partner at Lowercarbon Capital. He was previously a partner at Flagship Pioneering, is a Founding Pillar at Pillar VC, and co-founded biotechnology startup accelerator, Petri.

Incoming Strategic Advisors

Nick Popovic has more than 30 years of experience in global mining, metals trading, and industrial operations. During his 31-year tenure at Glencore, he served as co-head of copper, zinc, lead, and cobalt trading. Prior to Glencore, he was chief executive officer and later chairman of Kazzinc, a major integrated metals producer in Kazakhstan. He currently chairs the advisory board of US Strategic Metals and is a strategic advisor to Ivanhoe Mines.

Ash Lazenby has almost 20 years of experience across global energy and natural resources markets, with a career spanning physical commodity trading, equity and commodity research, investment banking, and investor relations. He currently serves as principal at Collingwood Capital Partners and is an independent director and advisor to the board of Chilean Cobalt Corp. Previously, he spent eight years at Glencore, most recently as senior critical minerals trader based in Switzerland and New York. He worked across critical mineral trading and marketing, structuring long-term supply and offtake agreements with major automotive and battery-sector counterparties, including relationships with Tesla and General Motors.

Edward Meir is a commodities analyst and consultant with decades of experience in global base metals, precious metals, and energy markets. He is president of Commodity Research Group and a metals consultant to Marex, providing market intelligence and price analysis to institutional clients. A former physical metals trader, he has been recognized five times as the top London Metal Exchange base metals forecaster in the Fastmarkets APEX survey.

Gregory R. Wittbecker has more than 40 years of experience in global metals markets, commodity trading, and price risk management. He previously held senior commercial leadership roles at Alcoa, including managing director of its Beijing trading operations and director of corporate recycling. He later served as a senior advisor to CRU Group, a commodities research firm. Currently, he leads Wittsend Commodity Advisors and is on the advisory board of Phoenix Tailings.

About Nth Cycle Inc.

Nth Cycle is a critical minerals midstream refining company building the technology and infrastructure needed for Western supply chains. The company addresses the structural bottleneck of foreign dependence to process domestic critical mineral resources with its modular OYSTER system and proprietary electroextraction platform. Combined, they dramatically lower capital intensity, deployment time and emissions to convert industrial scrap, black mass and primary feeds into intermediate and refined products within the nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earth value chains. These advancements enable the domestic production and allied partnerships vital to industrial competitiveness, economic growth, and national security.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not historical facts but may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business of Nth Cycle and the Combined Company and the potential contributions of the incoming board members. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "trends," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the Business Combination, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits following the Business Combination, including the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the Business Combination, future opportunities and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: changes in market conditions; regulatory developments; general economic, political and business conditions; the inability of the parties to consummate the Business Combination or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; the number of redemption requests made by shareholders of Kensington in connection with the Business Combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the Business Combination; the risk that the approval of the stockholders of Nth Cycle or the shareholders of Kensington for the Business Combination is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, including as a result of a delay in consummating the Business Combination; the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; the risks related to the rollout of the business of Nth Cycle and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Nth Cycle's business; the Combined Company's ability to successfully integrate new board leadership; and other risks detailed from time to time in Kensington's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commisssion (the“SEC”), including the Registration Statement (defined below). None of Nth Cycle, Kensington or the Combined Company undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information

The Business Combination between Kensington and Nth Cycle will be submitted to shareholders of Kensington for their consideration. In connection with the Business Combination, Kensington has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-298998) (as amended, the“Registration Statement”) with the SEC, which was declared effective by the SEC on November 10, 2026. The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus and certain other related documents, which serves as both the proxy statement distributed to shareholders of Kensington in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination and other matters described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued to securityholders of Kensington and securityholders of Nth Cycle in connection with the completion of the Business Combination. Kensington has mailed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Kensington will send to its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND THE PARTIES TO THE BUSINESS COMBINATION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at The definitive proxy statement/prospectus has been mailed to shareholders of Kensington as of the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. Shareholders of Kensington are also able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus without charge by directing a request to: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. VI, 1400 Old Country Road, Suite 301, Westbury, NY 11590.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not (i) an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law nor (ii) the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Business Combination or otherwise. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act. No securities commission or securities regulatory authority in the United States or any other jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the merits of the Business Combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this communication.

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