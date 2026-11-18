MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Source Logistics pairs technology investment with experienced, diverse leadership to advance visibility and smarter supply chain operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics ("Source"), a leading third-party logistics ("3PL") provider, today announced that its IFS Softeon warehouse management system (WMS) is live and connected to its Next Gen Customer Portal at 32% of its facilities. The company plans to have its remaining locations live by Q2 of next year.

The WMS standardizes inventory and order management across warehouses, while the portal integrates data from both the WMS and legacy systems into a single, unified self-service platform, giving customers seamless visibility across the network.

Through the Next Gen Customer Portal, shippers gain centralized, self-service access to inventory metrics, order statuses, inbound dock activity, and real-time shipment documentation. Source systems integrate directly with clients' ERP, transportation, and e-commerce platforms while layering in intelligent automation to surface exceptions and answer queries instantly.

“When data and activity live in separate systems, it limits a brand's ability to scale efficiently,” said Bart Bullard, CTO at Source Logistics.“Connecting these platforms allows us to build dynamic dashboards and conversational reporting that directly empowers our clients. This advances Source's commitment to delivering proactive, actionable intelligence that enables smarter, faster decision-making across the supply chain.”

The tools address a problem food and beverage shippers know well: when inventory, order and dock data sit in separate systems, a missed appointment or a misplaced pallet can go unnoticed until it becomes a retailer chargeback. One supply chain software provider estimates that late and incomplete deliveries cost U.S. and Canadian consumer packaged goods and food and beverage manufacturers about $100 billion a year.

“Providing enterprise-grade technology levels the playing field for growing shippers who need institutional visibility,” said Raul Villarreal, CEO and co-founder of Source Logistics.“However, advanced technology is only half the equation. Pairing real-time data with experienced, cross-cultural logistics professionals ensures our clients get both modern efficiency and the agile problem-solving required in complex distribution networks.”

To support warehouse and logistics operations, Source has also deployed dock-level tracking tools designed to streamline yard traffic, mitigate fraud, and accelerate driver turnaround. Drivers complete check-in via geofenced QR codes and receive instant SMS door assignments, reducing gate delays and optimizing site management through real-time dwell tracking and automated escalation alerts. Together, these technology-driven insights and hands-on operational leadership position Source Logistics to deliver an integrated, highly transparent supply chain experience for its partners.

Shippers and brands interested in learning how Source Logistics' IFS Softeon WMS and Next Gen Customer Portal can support their operations are encouraged to contact us.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company's footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

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