MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ:), a diversified holding company that owns and operates Azure Energy (“Azure”), a strategic advisor to renewable power plant developers, and SemiCab Holdings, an AI-enabled logistics technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on November 23, 2026, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on The Nasdaq Capital Market upon the commencement of trading on Monday, November 23, 2026 under the Company's existing ticker symbol,“RIME.”

At the effective time, every ten shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be combined into one share of common stock. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from 40,848,979 shares to approximately 4,084,898 shares, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. The reverse stock split will not change the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock or preferred stock or the par value of the common stock, and the other terms of the Company's common stock are not affected by the reverse stock split.

The Board determined that implementing the reverse split at this time is appropriate to increase the Company's stock price and to broaden potential investor interest.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares of common stock resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for adjustments related to fractional shares. The reverse split will also proportionately adjust the number of shares available under the Company's equity incentive plans and the exercise price and number of shares underlying outstanding stock options, warrants, and other equity awards, in each case in accordance with their terms.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding shares in book-entry form or through a brokerage account will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take any action. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 829322 601.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with two businesses: Azure Energy and SemiCab Holdings.

Azure Energy provides strategic and technical advisory services for renewable biomass power generation infrastructure. It helps its customers develop bankable, firm-capacity renewable energy infrastructure that converts biomass into clean, dispatchable power for data center and large industrial off-take markets. For additional information, please go to: .

SemiCab is an AI technology company that has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. For additional information, please go to: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions and include statements regarding the timing and occurrence of the reverse stock split as well as regaining compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the timing and receipt of necessary approvals for the Company to implement the reverse stock split and regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including, without limitation the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

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