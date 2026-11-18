MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Liveops 2026 AI-Empowered Customer Report shows customers expect the representative to help them move beyond information to a solution.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more customers ask their own AI tools to explain a surprise fee or a denied refund before they ever contact a company, many are showing up to customer service with the homework already done. The Liveops 2026 AI-Empowered Customer Report

Liveops, a leader in customer experience outsourcing solutions, surveyed 750 U.S. adults in October 2026 using the third-party survey platform Pollfish. Eligible respondents were ages 18 and older and had used their own AI tool, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or Copilot, in the past year to help with a company's customer service.

Key findings from the Liveops 2026 AI-Empowered Customer Report include:



86% say their personal AI tools have been helpful in understanding matters such as bills, policies, and company decisions.

73% say they use, or could use, their own AI tool well to get a good result when they have a problem with a company.

72% report having used personal AI to resolve a problem without contacting the company.

65% agree there is little point contacting a CX representative who can only repeat information available through their own AI.

69% consider it extremely or very important that a representative already has the information they provided to a company chatbot.

52% have repeated something their own AI tool told them, such as a company policy or their rights as a customer, to make their case with a company.

50% say getting the problem fixed matters most, whether a company chatbot or a person handles it, while 30% prefer a person even if resolution takes longer. 31% of respondents say they've become less patient with having to repeat information to customer service representatives since starting to use their own AI tool to look into problems.

The findings suggest many customers now arrive to the customer service interaction more prepared than ever before. What they still need from a representative is confirmation and action. Among respondents who contacted a company after using their own AI tool, 35% wanted a real person to confirm what the AI told them, and 29% needed someone with the authority to approve a refund or make an exception. Once they reach that person, the top priority is getting the problem fixed quickly (32%), and 30% would rather have a real person fix it even if it takes longer.

“The real question for CX leaders isn't whether customers are using AI. They are. The question is whether the organization is prepared for what happens next,” Moore said.“When customers arrive with more information, the answer isn't simply giving agents more technology. It's making sure the entire operation can build on what the customer already knows, bring in human judgment where it matters, and move the issue toward resolution. That's how AI becomes part of a better customer experience rather than another layer of complexity.”

The research comes as more customer service runs through chatbots before it reaches a person. The vast majority of respondents (84%) have had to repeat information to a real person that they'd already given a company's chatbot, including 37% who say it happens frequently. The Liveops 2026 Resolution Gap Report found the same friction from another angle, with 59% of customers saying handoffs feel difficult because they have to explain the issue again.

For CX leaders, this means preparing the whole operation for a better-informed customer. Not every interaction needs a human. But when it does, customers need to be able to reach someone with the knowledge and authority to solve the problem. Real-time guidance and AI-powered practice scenarios can help representatives handle these conversations. Connected systems should carry forward what the customer has already shared and support the steps needed to finish resolving the issue.

Frequently asked questions about AI-empowered customers and customer service:

How are customers using AI tools like ChatGPT for customer service interactions?

Customers are using AI tools like ChatGPT for customer service most often to compare their options before choosing a plan or solution (45%) and to fix problems with a product or account (38%), according to the Liveops 2026 AI-Empowered Customer Report. Many skip the call entirely, with 72% of AI users saying they've used their own AI tool to fix a problem without contacting the company at all.

Does using AI before calling customer service help?

Using AI before calling customer service helps most customers feel ready for the conversation, with six in ten AI users (60%) saying they feel more prepared when they use their own AI tool first, Liveops' report found. Only 6% say it left them more confused.

Can AI help you get a refund from a company?

AI can help customers get a refund from a company, with 26% of AI users saying their own AI tool helped them get a refund and 20% saying it helped them secure a credit or discount, according to Liveops' research. More than half (52%) have repeated something their AI tool told them, such as a company policy, to make their case, and 30% say it helped.

What do customers expect from customer service agents after using AI?

Customers who have already used AI expect customer service agents to know more than they could find on their own, with 65% agreeing there's no point in contacting a rep who can only tell them what their own AI tool could have, Liveops' report found. Nearly four in ten (38%) say the rep they reach frequently or almost every time tells them something they'd already found.

Do customers trust AI or customer service representatives more?

Customers don't automatically trust AI or customer service representatives more when the two disagree, and half of AI users (50%) say they'd ask the representative more questions based on what their AI tool told them, according to the Liveops 2026 AI-Empowered Customer Report. Only 18% would simply trust the representative, and 10% would trust their own AI tool.

Why do people still call customer service if they can ask AI?

People still call customer service after asking AI most often because they want a real person to confirm what the AI told them (35%), Liveops' research found. Close to three in ten (29%) need someone with the authority to approve a refund or make an exception.

Is AI making customers less patient with customer service?

AI is making many customers less patient with customer service, with 31% of AI users saying they've become less patient with repeating information and 30% saying they're less patient with being transferred since they started using their own AI tool, according to Liveops' report. Just 27% say their patience hasn't changed.

How often do customers have to repeat themselves after a chatbot transfers them to an agent?

Customers often have to repeat themselves after a chatbot transfers them to an agent, with 84% of AI users saying they've had to repeat information they'd already given a company's chatbot, the Liveops 2026 AI-Empowered Customer Report found. Nearly four in ten (37%) say it happens frequently, and 69% say it's extremely or very important that the agent already has that information.

How should customer service teams prepare for customers who use AI?

Customer service teams should prepare for customers who use AI by giving agents the context from earlier interactions and the authority to make decisions, based on findings from the Liveops 2026 AI-Empowered Customer Report. Close to three in ten AI users (29%) contacted a company because they needed someone who could approve a refund or make an exception, and 69% say it's extremely or very important that agents already have what they told a chatbot.

For the full results and additional insights, view the Liveops 2026 AI-Empowered Customer Report.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we've paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability-helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients-delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It's not outsourcing, it's outsmarting. For more information, visit liveops.com.

Media Contact

Idea Grove, on behalf of Liveops

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