MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Triple One Metals Owns the Caledonia Brook Project in Central Newfoundland

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, British Columbia - November 18, 2026 - Triple One Metals Inc. (“Triple One” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Gainsbury as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Gainsbury has over 16 years of experience in financial management and consulting in both Canada and Brazil. His most recent experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Edison Lithium TSXV: EDDY and Graphano Energy, TSXV: GEL as well as controller for several publicly listed Canadian junior mining companies. Previously, he was chief financial officer of a Brazilian engineering firm with over 800 employees, as well as a senior consultant leading corporate finance projects across multiple industries for Deloitte in Brazil. He specializes in strategic management, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, as well as corporate restructuring. He holds an MBA from McGill University and has earned his CFA and CMA designations.

Triple One would like to thank outgoing CFO Paul K Smith, for his dedication to this role in the past year. Mr. Smith will remain with the company as a Director.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

A. Paul Gill, CEO & Director

For additional information

A. Paul Gill

Chief Executive Officer, Triple One Metals Inc.

59 Payzant Drive

P.O. Box 657, Windsor

Nova Scotia, Canada, B0N 2T0

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain“forward looking statements” including, for example, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction and Placement and the Company's anticipated share capital. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company's ability to complete the Transaction and Placement, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Company to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the mineral exploration industry. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to the Company as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

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Triple One Metals CSE: TONE Powerpoint

CONTACT: Amrit Paul Gill Triple One Metals Inc. 6047295312...