MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Streaming Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 4.34 billion in 2025 to USD 7.78 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Market expansion is being driven by rising demand for real-time data intelligence, continuous monitoring of digital transactions, and improved supply chain visibility. Organizations are increasingly deploying streaming analytics to strengthen fraud prevention, improve operational efficiency, and deliver personalized customer experiences. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud-based infrastructure is further reshaping the market, enabling enterprises to derive actionable insights from continuously generated data.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2025): USD 4.34 billion

Projected market size (2030): USD 7.78 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 12.4%

Largest processing type: Traditional streaming analytics

Forecast period: 2025–2030

Fastest Growing Region: Asia pacific Years Considered: 2020-2030

Why This Market Matters

The growing volume and velocity of enterprise data are driving demand for streaming analytics, enabling organizations to process information and generate actionable insights in real time. Businesses are leveraging these capabilities to detect anomalies, strengthen fraud prevention, improve supply chain visibility, and optimize resource allocation. As digital operations expand, real-time intelligence is becoming essential for faster decision-making, personalized customer experiences, and improved operational resilience.

Market Overview

The streaming analytics market is expanding as enterprises seek to transform continuously generated data into actionable business intelligence. Growing demand for real-time transaction monitoring, supply chain visibility, and personalized customer experiences is driving adoption. Organizations are leveraging these solutions to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen risk management, and improve decision-making. The integration of AI, ML, cloud scalability, and industry-specific applications is further broadening market opportunities.

Analyst Perspective

The streaming analytics market is shifting toward intelligence-driven platforms that deliver actionable insights beyond real-time data processing. While traditional solutions remain essential for their reliability, integration, and scalability, AI/ML-driven platforms are gaining traction through predictive capabilities and automated decision-making. Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and enable faster responses to changing conditions. This convergence of established infrastructure and intelligent analytics is expected to shape market development.

Segment Analysis

Traditional streaming analytics is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, supported by its widespread industry adoption, seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure, and proven scalability. Meanwhile, AI/ML-driven streaming intelligence platforms are projected to register the fastest growth, driven by increasing demand for predictive insights and automated real-time decision-making. Their ability to enhance operational efficiency, personalize customer experiences, and integrate with cloud environments is accelerating enterprise adoption.

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Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the streaming analytics market during the forecast period, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure, widespread adoption of cloud-based technologies, and strong presence of technology innovators. Rising investments in AI- and ML-driven analytics are further accelerating regional demand as enterprises increasingly leverage real-time data processing to generate predictive insights, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen business decision-making.

Key Industry Trends



Growing integration of AI and machine learning

Increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics

Rising demand for real-time operational visibility Expansion of industry-specific analytics applications

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in the Streaming Analytics Market include IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), AWS (US), TIBCO (US), Informatica (US), Cloudera (US), and Snowflake (US).

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