Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hook and Loop Fastener Tape Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hook and loop fastener tape market is experiencing strong growth as manufacturers and end users increase their adoption of reusable, adjustable and lightweight fastening systems. The market is projected to grow from $2.18 billion in 2025 to $2.31 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

Growth in the hook and loop fastener tape market has been supported by the expanding use of reusable fastening systems in apparel, along with rising demand for adjustable closures in footwear, bags and accessories. The continued development of textile and garment manufacturing industries has also increased the need for versatile fastening products. Additional growth factors include wider adoption of industrial fastening solutions and the cost advantages these products can offer compared with traditional stitching methods.

The market is forecast to reach $2.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026. Demand is expected to benefit from greater interest in sustainable and recyclable fastening materials, increased use of lightweight fastening solutions in automotive and aerospace applications, and the expansion of medical wearables and orthopedic products. Automation in fastening tape production and demand for modular product assembly systems are also expected to support market development.

Key hook and loop fastener tape market trends include innovation in recyclable materials, the introduction of high-durability industrial-grade products and growing use of lightweight performance fasteners in apparel. Medical-grade adjustable fastening systems are gaining attention across healthcare applications, while automated manufacturing technologies are improving the precision, consistency and scalability of fastening tape production.

Rising interest in do-it-yourself projects and home renovation is another significant market driver. Cost-conscious homeowners are increasingly completing repairs, organization projects, decor installations and property improvements without professional assistance. Hook and loop fastener tape supports these activities by offering an easy-to-install, reusable and adaptable solution for mounting, securing and organizing household items.

In June 2024, Statistics Finland reported that households spent €5.2 billion, approximately $5.66 billion, on renovations to homes and residential buildings during 2023. This represented a 2.7% increase compared with 2022, highlighting continued expenditure on residential improvement projects and the potential for greater use of convenient fastening products.

Sustainability is increasingly influencing product development across the hook and loop fastener tape industry. Manufacturers are introducing recycled fasteners designed to provide durability, grip strength and versatility while reducing reliance on virgin plastics. These products are helping apparel, automotive and consumer goods businesses address environmental objectives without sacrificing fastening performance.

In April 2024, Japan-based Kuraray Fastening Co., Ltd. launched FREE MAGIC, a new range of RCS-certified environmentally friendly hook and loop fasteners. The recycled product line is intended for applications including apparel, automotive interiors and consumer products. Its features include high tensile strength, peel resistance and a soft backing suitable for delicate surfaces. The launch reflects broader demand for certified recycled content and lower-impact fastening alternatives.

Expanding apparel and footwear sales are also strengthening the outlook for the hook and loop fastener tape market. Increasing disposable income is enabling consumers to spend more on clothing, shoes and specialized performance products. Hook and loop closures provide an adjustable, durable and convenient option that can improve comfort and accessibility across everyday apparel, children's products, athletic footwear and adaptive clothing.

According to the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, the United States imported an average of 5.9 pairs of shoes per person in 2023, while annual footwear sales exceeded $112.7 billion. This level of consumer demand creates opportunities for fastening tape manufacturers serving footwear brands, product designers and contract manufacturers.

North America dominated the hook and loop fastener tape market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-expanding region during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Sew On; Adhesive Backed; Heat Activated; Other Product Type

2) By Material: Nylon; Polyester; Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

4) By Application: Apparel; Footwear; Automotive; Medical; Aerospace; Other Application

5) By End User: Commercial; Residential; Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Sew On: Nylon Sew On Fasteners; Polyester Sew On Fasteners; Heavy Duty Sew On Fasteners; Lightweight Fabric Sew On Fasteners; Industrial Grade Sew On Fasteners

2) By Adhesive Backed: Rubber Adhesive Fasteners; Acrylic Adhesive Fasteners; Double Sided Adhesive Fasteners; Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Fasteners; Removable Adhesive Fasteners

3) By Heat Activated: Thermoplastic Heat Activated Fasteners; Iron On Fasteners; Industrial Heat Seal Fasteners; Low Temperature Heat Activated Fasteners; High Strength Heat Activated Fasteners

4) By Other Product Type: Flame Retardant Fasteners; Waterproof Fasteners; Mold Resistant Fasteners; Medical Grade Fasteners; Custom Designed Fasteners

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

