The Lolo Sticks Core Trio: three spots, any shade in any spot.

Build your Core Trio shade by shade at lolosticks.

The 18-shade range: 7 blushes, 7 contouring bronzers and 4 highlighters.

The patent-pending Lolo Sticks Core Trio features 18 shades, three spots, and 5,832 ways to build it. On sale today at lolosticks for $75.

- Lola Craig, Founder, CEO, Lolo SticksSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lolo Sticks today launched the Lolo Sticks Core Trio, the first patent-pending, fully customizable 3-in-1 makeup stick: blush, contouring bronzer, and highlighter, in any combination you choose. Available now at lolosticks for $75, each Core Trio is built from a range of 18 cream shades (7 blushes, 7 contouring bronzers, and 4 highlighters).Lolo Sticks is a beauty brand built on a single idea: that makeup should be built around the person wearing it. Where traditional makeup sticks offer fixed shades and predetermined combinations, every Lolo Sticks product is chosen shade by shade via a“build your stick” tool on the website."I started Lolo Sticks because I believe beauty is the most personal thing. For too long we've been asked to choose from products someone else designed for us. I could never find the product that let me grab one thing and go. Lolo Sticks was made to hand those decisions back and create the product I was always looking for. The ease of one stick, with all three of my essentials inside. Every Core Trio Stick is made for the person who builds it. Stick to YouTM."Lola Craig, Founder, CEO, Lolo SticksThree spots. Any shade in any spot. Two blushes and a bronzer? Yes! Three blushes? Also yes! With 18 blush, bronzer, and highlighter shades to choose from, you can pick your own combination and carry three makeup essentials in one stick.Built with premium quality ingredients including hydrating squalane, nourishing mango and shea butters, hibiscus oil, and vitamin E, each formula delivers buildable, medium-coverage color with a radiant, second-skin finish. Every shade is Leaping Bunny Certified, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, dermatologist tested, and safe for sensitive skin.AVAILABILITYThe Lolo Sticks Core Trio is available to build now exclusively at lolosticks, priced at $75. Customers build their stick shade by shade; each order is made to the customer's specification.ABOUT LOLO STICKSFounded by Lola Craig, Lolo Sticks was made to simplify and personalize what the consumer wants. The ease of one stick, with three essential products made for the person who builds it. Its first product, the patent-pending Lolo Sticks Core Trio, is the first fully customizable 3-in-1 makeup stick with blush, contouring bronzer, and highlighter in any three shades the customer chooses.MEDIA CONTACTLola Craig, Founder, CEO... |...lolosticks

Lola Craig, Founder, CEO

Lolo Sticks

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Lolo Sticks Launches the First Fully Customizable 3-in-1 Makeup Stick News Provided By Lolo Sticks November 18, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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