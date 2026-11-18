Monta X ChargeHub

Monta joins Passport Hub, bringing nearly 4,500 charging ports from networks like EnviroSpark and FLASH to dozens of automakers, charging apps and fleets.

- Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHubMONTREAL AND MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Monta, the global EV charging software platform, and ChargeHub, operator of Passport Hub, North America's leading EV roaming platform, today announced a partnership that connects Monta's charging station management system (CSMS) to Passport Hub. Through this single integration, charge point operators (CPOs) running on Monta's software, including established U.S. networks such as EnviroSpark, FLASH, and Get Charged, will become discoverable and payable for drivers across dozens of automakers, charging apps, fleets, and other eMSPs already connected to Passport Hub.The partnership is expected to bring close to 4,500 additional charging ports into the Passport Hub roaming ecosystem, according to Monta, as of November 2026. Monta's CPO customers will be connected to Passport Hub automatically, at no additional cost. As the integration rolls out, operators will gain real-time visibility of their stations' location, availability and pricing across the Passport Hub network. Drivers will also be able to activate stations remotely from partner apps, including the ChargeHub app, used by more than 1 million drivers annually.Monta opened its U.S. headquarters in Miami in 2024 after achieving a leading position in the European charging software space. The agreement will accelerate its North American growth by giving its customers access to the continent's roaming demand, without having to negotiate and maintain dozens of bilateral OCPI connections. For Passport Hub partners, a fast-growing pool of public chargers will become available through a connection they already have."In Europe, roaming is simply expected in every market: drivers plug in wherever they are, and it works. That's the standard we aim to bring to the North American market," said Casper Rasmussen, CEO of Monta. "Connecting to Passport Hub lets every North American operator on Monta reach the continent's major driver apps and automakers through one integration, with the roaming revenue deposited immediately in their operator wallet, so they can focus on running excellent-and busy-charging networks.""Every time a world-class CSMS like Monta joins Passport Hub, the whole ecosystem levels up," said Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub. "Monta brings deep operational know-how from some of the most mature charging markets in the world, and with one connection, entire networks open up to roaming. Operators get more sessions, eMSPs and automakers get more coverage, and drivers get one less reason to worry about where they'll charge. Everyone wins."About MontaMonta is the charging operating platform that leading operators run on. Charge point operators of every size use Monta to run charging networks, manage energy and process payments from one API-first, hardware-agnostic platform. Monta absorbs the complexity of grid integration, billing and charge point operations so operators can focus on growth. Founded in Copenhagen in 2020, Monta serves charge point operators, fleets, businesses and resellers across 15 countries.About ChargeHubChargeHub is renowned for its Passport Hub solution, North America's leading EV roaming platform, with more than 195,000 compatible charging ports. Trusted by automakers, e-mobility service providers (eMSPs), and charge point operators (CPOs), Passport Hub currently enables over 900 live roaming connections within the ecosystem. Its turnkey solution simplifies integrations, streamlines operations, and enables large-scale EV roaming for drivers across the continent. Passport Hub also supports secure, automated Plug & Charge transactions, offering the most seamless, end-to-end charging experience. Additionally, ChargeHub operates North America's largest network-independent, community-driven EV charging app, used by over 1 million drivers annually. For more information, visit chargehub.

Simon Pillarella

ChargeHub

+1 888-400-0164

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Monta Joins ChargeHub's Passport Hub, North America's Leading EV Roaming Platform News Provided By ChargeHub November 18, 2026, 14:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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