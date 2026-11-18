MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Service Team Leader Michael Riley outlines key differences between authorised dealerships and independent Mercedes-Benz workshops.

- Michael Riley, Service Team LeaderDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Choosing where to service a Mercedes-Benz is one of the most important ownership decisions a driver makes. For many Mercedes-Benz owners, the end of the manufacturer's warranty raises a common question: whether to continue servicing the vehicle at an authorised dealership or move to an independent Mercedes-Benz specialist.Years ago, the choice appeared straightforward. Today, many independent specialists have invested heavily in factory-level diagnostic equipment, specialist tooling, and experienced technicians, offering owners a credible alternative for maintaining their vehicles."Ultimately, the right choice depends less on whether a workshop is part of the manufacturer's network and more on its technical expertise, repair standards, and commitment to the brand," said Michael Riley, Service Team Leader at SilberArrows.What Is an Independent Mercedes-Benz Specialist?An independent specialist is a privately owned workshop that operates outside the manufacturer's authorised dealer network. Unlike general repair garages that work on dozens of vehicle brands, specialist workshops focus on a single manufacturer or a small group of closely related vehicles. This focus allows technicians to develop extensive technical knowledge, invest in manufacturer-specific equipment, and become highly familiar with the repair requirements of those vehicles.For Mercedes-Benz owners, choosing a workshop that specialises exclusively in the marque can provide a level of expertise that is difficult for general repair facilities to match.Key Factors When Selecting a Specialist WorkshopNot every independent workshop offers the same standard of care. When evaluating a Mercedes-Benz specialist, industry leaders recommend checking whether the facility offers:- Genuine Mercedes-Benz parts- XENTRY factory-level diagnostics- Manufacturer-approved repair procedures- Experienced Mercedes-Benz technicians- Transparent quotations and clear communication- A documented service historyThese factors play a significant role in maintaining a vehicle's reliability, performance, and long-term value. Vehicle owners looking to research and compare independent workshops can explore options through Car Workshop Finder.Note: Mercedes-Benz and XENTRY are registered trademarks of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. SilberArrows is an independent automotive specialist and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Michael Riley

SilberArrows - Mercedes-Benz Service Centre

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SilberArrows Publishes Guidance on Independent Mercedes-Benz Servicing Options News Provided By SilberArrows - Mercedes-Benz Service Centre November 18, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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