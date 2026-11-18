Professors Ashley Randall (left) and Amy Werman (right) speaking at Global Conference for Israel

Faculty Fellowship alumni and pro-Israel educators unite to share experiences, strengthen academic partnerships, and address antisemitism on college campuses.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- College faculty from across the United States gathered at Jewish National Fund-USA 's Global Conference for Israel to discuss rising antisemitism on college campuses, strengthen academic relationships, and share strategies for supporting Israel in higher education.The gathering brought together alumni of Jewish National Fund-USA's Faculty Fellowship, a program that invites full-time college educators from outside the Jewish faith to Israel, where they explore opportunities for academic collaboration with their Israeli peers and deepen their understanding of the realities on the ground."As an academic, I'm interested in understanding the lasting impact of these experiences," said Amy Werman, a retired senior lecturer at Columbia School of Social Work. "It's one thing to visit Israel, but it's another to truly study the context and understand what you're seeing. The impact of experiencing Israel firsthand and meeting Israelis is tremendous. It changes people."Global Conference for Israel provides an opportunity for professors from different universities, academic disciplines, and backgrounds to connect in one room, exchange ideas, and learn from one another. For Faculty Fellowship alumni, the gathering also offers a chance to reconnect with fellow educators and continue conversations that began during their experiences in Israel.Ashley Randall, a professor at the School of Counseling and Counseling Psychology at Arizona State University and a 2018 Faculty Fellowship alumna, agreed with Werman's sentiment: "One of the greatest privileges of these experiences is gaining a new perspective. What makes them so valuable is that they're about who we include, not who we exclude. Conversations about multiculturalism come up frequently in my work, and I encourage dialogue that may be uncomfortable because I want people to challenge their assumptions and misconceptions. I believe it's important to speak up and take an active role in those conversations."As Jew-hatred and anti-Israel bias continue to challenge college campuses, opportunities for faculty to connect with like-minded colleagues have become increasingly important. By bringing these educators together, the Global Conference for Israel helps turn individual experiences into shared knowledge, new relationships, and opportunities for collaboration. Jewish National Fund-USA's Faculty Fellowship further supports these efforts by equipping professors with firsthand knowledge of Israel that can inform classroom discussions and challenge misconceptions."These experiences go beyond helping participants understand the diversity and complexity of Israeli society," said Raeefa Shams, a Jewish National Fund-USA Woman for Israel and director of programs and partnerships for the Academic Engagement Network (AEN). "They create opportunities for lasting partnerships, research collaborations, and meaningful connections between American and Israeli academics."For many educators, combating campus antisemitism also means navigating difficult conversations with colleagues and students in an increasingly polarized academic environment. The Global Conference for Israel reminds them that they are not facing these challenges alone, bringing together a community committed to supporting one another, promoting informed dialogue, and standing strong in their convictions."I don't care about the repercussions [of standing up for Israel]," Werman added. "I'm going to stand up for what I believe in, educate myself, and refuse to cower. I want to set that example for my students at the School of Social Work."About Jewish National Fund-USAFor 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership that shape the country's future. Our work is focused on making Israel's North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs, and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life, and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel, and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be'er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead, and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.

Rona Moriah

Jewish National Fund-USA

+1 212-879-9300

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Jewish National Fund-USA Welcomes Faculty Fellowship Program Alumni to Global Conference for Israel News Provided By Jewish National Fund-USA November 18, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, World & Regional



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