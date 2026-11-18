Hope Services helps members of disability comunity

- Aila Malik, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Hope ServicesSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hope Services, one of the Bay Area's leading nonprofit providers of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and mental health needs, today announced the appointment of Eric Wilfrid as its next Chief Executive Officer. Wilfrid began meeting the team on November 2, 2026, and will officially assume the role on December 1, 2026, succeeding Interim CEO Aila Malik.The appointment follows an extensive search led by Hope Services' Board of Directors and CEO Search Committee. Wilfrid brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, a record of driving innovation and organizational growth, and a deeply personal commitment to creating opportunities for people with disabilities.“Throughout our search, we were focused on finding a leader who could marry exceptional talent with a genuine connection to our mission,” said Tom McGovern, Chair of Hope Services' Board of Directors.“Eric brings the strategic vision, operational expertise, and people-centered leadership that Hope needs for its next chapter. Just as importantly, his personal experiences and longstanding commitment to disability inclusion give him a profound understanding of the individuals and families we serve.”A Proven Business Leader with a Passion for InclusionWilfrid spent much of his career at Microsoft, where he held senior leadership positions, including overseeing a $600 million business and leading a multidisciplinary team of 250 professionals. His experience spans organizational transformation, strategic growth, technology innovation, and building high-performing teams.Beyond his corporate accomplishments, Wilfrid has dedicated years to advancing inclusion and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.At Microsoft, he was among the first managers to participate in the company's autism hiring initiative, helping expand employment opportunities for neurodivergent professionals. One of those hires, a Special Olympics athlete, inspired Wilfrid to become more deeply involved with Special Olympics as a supporter, coach, and ultimately Board Chair of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.Under Wilfrid's leadership, the 2018 USA Games brought together more than 4,000 athletes and coaches and welcomed over 100,000 attendees, while achieving the event's first operating surplus. Since 2019 he has served on the Special Olympics Northern California board of directors.Wilfrid's commitment to inclusion extends well beyond organizational leadership. He has spent years coaching Special Olympics athletes and competing alongside individuals with I/DD as a Unified Sports partner in football and golf. In 2025, Wilfrid and Thomas, a Hope Services program participant and his Unified Golf partner for the past two years, earned a silver medal in Special Olympics competition.More recently, Wilfrid founded IDD Empower AI, an initiative developing person-centered technology to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their job coaches navigate employment and build greater independence.A Personal Connection to Hope's MissionFor Wilfrid, the mission of Hope Services is deeply personal. His son, Colin, is autistic and an independent young adult. As a parent, Wilfrid understands firsthand the challenges families face in navigating services, identifying opportunities, and planning for their loved ones' futures.His experience as both a parent and an advocate has shaped his belief that individuals with disabilities deserve meaningful opportunities to pursue independence, employment, and fulfilling lives.“Hope Services' mission resonates with me on a deeply personal level,” said Eric Wilfrid, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Hope Services.“As a parent, coach, and advocate, I have seen firsthand how the right support and opportunities can transform lives. I am honored to join an organization with such a remarkable legacy of empowering individuals and families, and I look forward to working alongside Hope's dedicated staff, participants, and community partners to build on that impact.”“When Eric visited us, participants who recognized him lit up and greeted him like an old friend. That moment captured something truly special about Eric,” said Aila Malik, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Hope Services.“He wasn't simply a prospective CEO touring our programs. He was someone who had already built genuine relationships with the people at the heart of our mission. Eric brings the business acumen and strategic thinking Hope needs, but he also brings humility, warmth, and a deep appreciation for the individuals and families we serve.”Leading Hope Services into Its Next 75 YearsWilfrid joins Hope Services at a pivotal moment in its history as the organization prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2027.Founded in 1952, Hope Services has grown into a comprehensive network of programs supporting more than 4,000 individuals and families annually across nine Bay Area and Central Coast counties. Its services span early intervention, community-based day programs, employment services, supported living, behavioral health, and creative arts opportunities.As CEO, Wilfrid will guide the organization's strategic direction, strengthen partnerships, and explore innovative approaches to expanding access to services while ensuring that Hope remains grounded in its person-centered mission.“With Eric's leadership, we have an extraordinary opportunity to honor Hope's legacy while embracing the innovation and collaboration needed to meet the evolving needs of our community,” McGovern added.“We are excited to welcome him as we look toward the next 75 years of Hope.”

Loretta Kalb

PRxDigital

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Hope Services Names Eric Wilfrid as New Chief Executive Officer News Provided By PRxDigital November 18, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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