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Nine months after launching, ASTRID has grown organically to users in 104 countries and more than 1,600 cities, and now offers advanced personalization.

- Dr. Samir Qamar, ASTRID FounderLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AstroDoc, Inc., developer of the ASTRID AI Health Intelligence platform, today announced a major upgrade introducing optional personal accounts. Registered users receive a personal health profile, a secure vault for medical records, photo analysis, weather-based health insights, and tools to monitor the health needs of family members and pets. Free, anonymous use of ASTRID without sign-up remains available to everyone. The announcement comes during HLTH 2026 in Las Vegas.Consumer adoption of AI for health questions has risen quickly. A KFF poll found one in three U.S. adults (32%) used AI for health information and advice in the past year. Consumers are leading a shift in how healthcare is delivered. A PwC survey of more than 4,000 Americans found 70% already use digital health tools, such as wearables, apps, or patient portals, every month, and PwC estimates as much as $1 trillion in annual U.S. healthcare spending will move toward digital-first, preventive, and personalized models over the next decade."In February, we launched ASTRID to the world for free so anyone anywhere is welcome to ask a health question and receive a clinician-style answer," said Samir Qamar, MD, founder and CEO of AstroDoc, Inc. "ASTRID grew organically to more than 100 countries within months, so we leaned in with more benefits for our users. More consumers are turning to AI-led guidance, often because in-person care is hard to reach or afford. Serving as a bridge to guidance, ASTRID's new features are built to prioritize accuracy, privacy, and trust."ASTRID Account BenefitsMy Health Passport -During live conversations, key healthcare information is stored automatically and securely in a compact health profile, which allows ASTRID to personalize guidance to each user.My Data Vault -Users store medical information securely, including records uploaded from any location, along with their chat history. Users control who accesses their conversations and health data, review the ASTRID chat memories, view activity logs, and manage privacy settings at any time.My Weather Effects -ASTRID monitors local weather and offers insights on how conditions might affect a user's health. When local pollen counts run high, for example, ASTRID might suggest a user who has asthma keep an inhaler close.Medication Discounts (U.S.) -ASTRID helps U.S. users search for the best medication prices at pharmacies near them.Caregiver Mode -Users add family members and pets to their account to monitor health needs.ASTRID Vision -Users take a photo and submit it for instant analysis and guidance, including skin lesions, medical reports, food, and more.Privacy and Compliance -ASTRID complies with GDPR and follows privacy and security practices aligned with HIPAA safeguards.A Busy 2026ASTRID debuted in February with medical guidance, added veterinary and dental companions in April, and added Spanish in May. The new user-focused features are the latest in a series of expansions. While other AI health companies have announced massive venture capital funding, AstroDoc still operates with a lean team and no venture capital backing despite early successes.ASTRID has grown organically, driven entirely by word of mouth. Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, ASTRID is built only for health. It covers medical, dental, and veterinary questions in one place. It chats by text in English and Spanish, and registered users also get live voice conversations. With multiple physicians behind the engineering, ASTRID is designed to think and interact like a clinician and cites the sources behind its guidance.Before the end of 2026, AstroDoc will release a new suite of AI medical specialties, including ASTRID Cardiology, ASTRID OB/Gyn, and ASTRID Pediatrics, with dozens more to follow. Each specialty is built to cross-reference the others and bring deep specialty expertise to consumers and clinicians alike."Medicine is organized into specialties because depth matters," Dr. Qamar said. "ASTRID AI specialists will consult each other, the way colleagues do in a hospital. Consumers and clinicians worldwide face challenges reaching timely specialist guidance, and ASTRID is designed to narrow the gap."ASTRID began at home. When his parents were seriously ill, Dr. Qamar, a physician, was the person they called first. "Every family deserves trusted healthcare guidance at any hour," he said. "This is a fundamental human right, like clean water."The upgraded ASTRID platform is available now at myastrid.###About ASTRID -ASTRID (AI System for Trusted Healthcare Resources and Informed Decisions) is a global AI health information platform developed by U.S.-based AstroDoc, Inc. ASTRID provides users with free AI-powered clinical information in medical, dental, and veterinary domains in multiple languages. ASTRID's platform is GDPR-compliant, follows privacy and security practices aligned with HIPAA safeguards, and is accessible from any web browser at myastrid.Important Information -ASTRID's Medical AI Companion provides general health information and educational guidance. It does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe for any medical condition and is not a substitute for professional medical care. Users should consult a licensed physician for any health concerns.ASTRID's Dental AI Companion provides general oral health information and educational guidance. It does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe for any dental condition and is not a substitute for professional dental care. Users should consult a licensed dentist for any oral health concerns.ASTRID's Veterinary AI Companion provides general health information and educational guidance for pet owners. It does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe for any animal condition and is not a substitute for professional veterinary care. Pet owners should consult a licensed veterinarian for any health concerns regarding their animals.ASTRID Vision provides general educational guidance based on submitted images. It does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe and is not a substitute for professional care. Users should consult a licensed clinician for any health concern.

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ASTRID AI Health Intelligence Now Sees, Remembers, Checks the Weather, and Lets Users Control Their Data News Provided By AstroDoc, Inc. November 18, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Telecommunications...



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