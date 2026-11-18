Power BI Performance Checklist for Slow Reports

Power BI Model Review Checklist

Power BI performance diagnostic checklist for slow reports

Power BI Test The Results - Document the Handover

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Slow reports, failed refreshes or Fabric capacity pressure. EPC Group outlines five checks before the next investment. #PowerBI #MicrosoftFabric

- Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect, EPC GroupHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EPC Group is publishing a five-part diagnostic advisory for organizations experiencing slow Power BI reports, unreliable refreshes, or pressure on Microsoft Fabric capacity. The advisory outlines the evidence an enterprise should gather before approving a larger capacity purchase, a reporting rebuild, or a broad modernization program. Its central recommendation is to connect the technical symptom with the business process, workload, and acceptance test that define the problem.The five checks address report response, semantic model calculations, data preparation and refresh, shared capacity behavior, and production acceptance. EPC Group is presenting them as a practical way for technology and business teams to organize a performance investigation and evaluate proposed remediation. The advisory accompanies the company's existing Power BI Performance and DirectQuery Tuning engagement."When a leadership dashboard is slow, the most useful starting point is evidence," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. "Which report is affected, when does it happen, what changed, and what does the business need it to do? Those answers help determine whether the problem belongs in the report, the model, the source, the operating schedule, or the capacity plan."Capacity increases can be appropriate when the workload requires additional resources. EPC Group recommends establishing the nature of the demand before deciding that capacity is the principal remedy. The same visible delay can have different causes, and an improvement measured under quiet test conditions may not address what users experience during a critical operating period.Check one: identify the report experience that failsThe first check defines the affected business experience. A performance complaint should identify the report, page, visual, audience, operating period, and action being performed. Opening a report, changing a filter, drilling into detail, and exporting information can place different demands on the environment. Treating all of them as one complaint can obscure the investigation.EPC Group advises recording the conditions under which the issue occurs. Useful details include the reporting period, selected filters, user role, approximate audience size, and whether the problem is consistent or intermittent. Where available, the team should retain timestamps that can be compared with refresh activity, source behavior, or capacity observations.Microsoft's Power BI Performance Analyzer helps examine how report elements perform during recorded interactions. Its observations can help separate time associated with queries, visual display, and other activity. The results should be interpreted in the context of the environment rather than used as a universal benchmark for every report or user.A focused investigation also considers whether the report asks the platform to perform unnecessary work. A page can include visuals, interactions, or detail that do not contribute to the business decision. Reviewing those choices with the business owner can improve the design while preserving the information that users need.The expected output from this first check is a reproducible problem statement. It should allow another authorized reviewer to understand the affected experience and repeat the observation under agreed conditions. That statement becomes the basis for selecting a technical investigation rather than assuming that every slow report requires a complete rebuild.Check two: examine the semantic model and calculationsThe second check evaluates the semantic model supporting the affected report. The model defines relationships, measures, and other structures that shape how information is retrieved and calculated. Performance work at this level should also protect the business meaning of the results. A faster calculation is not acceptable if it answers a different question.EPC Group recommends reviewing the important measures with their business owners. The team should identify expected results, relevant filters, reconciliation sources, and any known exceptions. This prevents an optimization effort from treating an unusual but necessary business rule as an error simply because it is expensive to calculate.Technical review can then examine model structure, relationships, data volume, column characteristics, and DAX expressions. DAX is the calculation language used in Power BI. The appropriate change depends on the observed behavior and the requirements of the model; no single modeling pattern or formula rewrite solves every performance problem.Storage choices also belong in the assessment. Import, DirectQuery, and Direct Lake have different operating characteristics and dependencies. A decision should consider data freshness, source behavior, capacity, security, supported features, and the way users interact with the model. The fastest result in one isolated test is not necessarily the most suitable architecture for the complete workload.Before a model change is released, important business results should be compared with their agreed baseline. Where relationships, calculations, or storage choices change, the review should include relevant report behavior and access scenarios. The outcome should be an explainable improvement with preserved business meaning, not an undocumented change that is difficult for the client team to maintain.Check three: follow the data and refresh dependenciesThe third check examines how information reaches the model and when it becomes available. A report may appear to be the problem even when the underlying difficulty is a source query, transformation, gateway, credential, dependency, or refresh schedule. A useful investigation follows the path from source information to the result presented to the user.EPC Group recommends documenting the sources, connection methods, transformation stages, refresh windows, and responsible owners for the affected models. The team should distinguish a late refresh from a slow interactive report and determine whether either issue coincides with activity elsewhere in the environment.For DirectQuery scenarios, source-system behavior can be particularly relevant because report interactions can depend on queries reaching the source. The investigation should establish which part of the request is slow and whether the organization responsible for the source needs to participate. Work outside the agreed Power BI scope should be identified explicitly.Refresh scheduling also requires coordination. Several individually reasonable jobs can compete when they run together. Conversely, moving a refresh to a different time can violate a business requirement if users need current information earlier. The correct operating schedule must satisfy both the technical dependencies and the business deadline.The handover from this check should identify what is monitored, who responds, and what happens when information is late or unavailable. A refresh that succeeds during a demonstration is not sufficient evidence of dependable operation. The organization needs a documented way to recognize failures and restore the reporting process without relying on one person's memory.Check four: connect capacity observations with actual workloadThe fourth check evaluates the resources shared by the affected activities. Microsoft Fabric capacity can support multiple workloads, so a Power BI symptom may need to be reviewed alongside other activity using the same capacity. The objective is to understand what happened during the relevant operating period and which operations contributed to the observed demand.Microsoft's Fabric Capacity Metrics app provides information that can support this investigation, including workload activity and throttling observations. Interactive and background operations need to be interpreted according to Microsoft's current documentation. The team should correlate observations with the business incident instead of treating a single utilization number as a complete explanation.EPC Group advises comparing representative periods, including normal operation and the busiest relevant business cycle. A month-end reporting issue may not appear in a quiet afternoon test. The investigation should record relevant changes in data volume, audience demand, scheduling, and capacity configuration so comparisons remain meaningful.Possible responses can include model optimization, changes to workload scheduling, adjustments to workload placement, or additional capacity. More than one response may be appropriate. The recommendation should explain the evidence behind the choice, the assumptions it depends on, and the conditions that would justify revisiting it.The Microsoft Fabric Governance Assessment can support organizations whose performance concerns are part of a broader operating problem involving workspaces, semantic models, access, ownership, and capacity decisions. A focused tuning engagement and a governance assessment address different questions; scoping should establish which work is necessary rather than treating every symptom as a reason for an unrestricted transformation project.Check five: define acceptance and continuing ownershipThe fifth check establishes how the organization will decide that the problem has been resolved. Acceptance should describe the report or model, the test conditions, the business requirement, and the evidence that will be retained. It should be agreed before remediation is judged complete.For a calculation issue, acceptance may require reconciliation with an approved source across the relevant business segments. For a refresh issue, it may require completion within a defined operating window. For an interactive performance issue, it may require named report actions to meet an agreed response expectation under representative demand.Comparisons should account for material differences in data volume, capacity, configuration, user concurrency, and cache conditions. Otherwise, an apparent improvement could reflect a changed test rather than the effect of the remediation. The organization should understand what was held constant and what changed intentionally.Security and business correctness remain part of acceptance. Performance work should not depend on removing necessary access controls or silently changing measure definitions. Relevant roles and expected results should be included in validation, with an explicit record of unresolved exceptions and their owners.Continuing ownership completes the process. The internal team needs documentation of the changes, repeatable tests, operating instructions, and a way to recognize regression. A support arrangement should identify who monitors the environment, who approves future changes, and how an incident is escalated. These responsibilities matter after the initial performance concern has been addressed.How an enterprise can organize the first investigationEPC Group recommends beginning with a small set of business-critical reports rather than assuming that every model needs the same work. Selection should consider the business impact of failure, the audience affected, observed resource demand, and the quality of the available evidence. The objective is a defined scope that can be investigated and accepted.A useful intake package identifies the affected workspaces and semantic models, the reports involved, the symptoms, and the dates or times when problems occur. Refresh history, relevant capacity observations, and a list of source and gateway dependencies can help establish the next diagnostic step. For incorrect results, the package should include the expected business value and the source used to determine it.Initial scoping does not require sending sensitive production data through an ordinary inquiry form. Access requirements, approved transfer methods, confidentiality, and the appropriate review environment should be agreed with the client. The information requested should be proportionate to the investigation rather than an unrestricted request for the organization's data estate.The resulting work plan should separate confirmed findings from hypotheses. Each proposed change should have an owner, a rationale, a validation method, and any dependency outside the delivery team's control. That structure helps business and technology stakeholders decide which work can proceed and what requires a separate decision.A decision record for capacity spendingEPC Group recommends presenting a capacity recommendation as a business decision with supporting evidence. The record should describe the affected process, the observed workload, the options considered, and the assumptions behind each option. It should distinguish a temporary operating adjustment from a durable change in the platform's expected resource requirements.For example, rescheduling work may be reasonable if it preserves required information freshness and reduces contention. Additional capacity may be justified when legitimate demand exceeds the available resources after appropriate review. A model change may be preferable when unnecessary work drives the problem. These are decision patterns, not promised outcomes or conclusions about a specific client environment.The record should also identify how the organization will evaluate the selected option afterward and who is responsible. Relevant observations can include recurring incidents, critical reporting availability, capacity consumption during agreed periods, and the effort required to keep the process operating. Any cost comparison should state its period, licensing assumptions, and included services.This gives finance and technology stakeholders a shared explanation for the investment. It also makes later reviews more useful: the team can compare actual behavior with the original assumptions and decide whether the operating model or capacity plan needs to change.An existing engagement for defined performance workEPC Group's published performance tuning engagement is scoped for a four-to-six-week delivery period, typically covering five to thirty critical semantic models. The scope can include model baselines, DAX and model changes, DirectQuery or Direct Lake tuning, capacity recommendations, repeatable performance tests, and knowledge transfer. The agreed Statement of Work determines the actual deliverables and boundaries.The engagement is priced after a one-hour scoping discussion with a senior architect. EPC Group does not publish a standard rate card or a universal savings claim. Source-system work, additional models, or report changes beyond the agreed scope must be addressed explicitly rather than assumed to be included.For organizations considering broader modernization, the company's related services include Microsoft Fabric consulting, data governance, Azure integration, Power BI training, and managed Microsoft services. These capabilities are relevant when the investigation identifies a corresponding requirement. They should not replace the initial task of establishing why the current reporting experience is failing.Keep AI readiness connected to trusted reportingOrganizations planning Copilot in Power BI should evaluate the quality and clarity of the models supporting their intended questions. Microsoft's guidance includes preparing semantic models and evaluating the answers produced. AI preparation should be assessed alongside the organization's access model and business definitions, with attention to feature availability and the actual environment.A fast model with inconsistent definitions can still produce an unsatisfactory business experience. Equally, a well-defined model may require performance or operational work before a larger audience can use it effectively. EPC Group connects its analytics, governance, and Copilot services around those dependencies instead of treating AI readiness as a separate label applied after deployment.The practical review should identify the questions users will ask, the approved measures they should rely on, the access boundaries involved, and the evidence used to evaluate an answer. Human review remains important for consequential decisions. The acceptance process should make limitations visible and establish responsibility for maintaining the underlying information.What buyers should expect from a performance proposalEPC Group advises buyers to ask for a proposal that names the problem, the in-scope models, the diagnostic evidence, the planned deliverables, the client dependencies, and the acceptance criteria. The proposal should also state who is accountable for the technical work and how changes outside the agreed scope will be handled."The outcome should be a reporting environment the client can explain and operate," O'Connor said. "That means understanding what caused the problem, what was changed, how the result was tested, and what the team should watch afterward. Performance work is most valuable when it leaves that knowledge behind."Organizations with slow reports, failed refreshes, disputed calculations, or capacity-related reporting concerns can request a Power BI performance review to discuss their environment and the appropriate scope of investigation.About EPC GroupEPC Group is a Houston-based Microsoft consulting firm founded in 1997. Its services include Power BI implementation and optimization, Microsoft Fabric, data governance, Azure, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Copilot and Corporate AI all major LLMs. The company reports completing more than 700 distinct PowerBI initiatives.Contact EPC Group at: or Email EPC Group at... or Call Us at: (888) 381-9725.

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