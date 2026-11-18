MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Campus Technology and THE Journal announce the winners of their 2026 Product of the Year Awards recognize outstanding ed tech solutions advancing innovation.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Campus Technology and THE Journal recognize outstanding education technology solutions advancing innovation across higher education and K–12. Campus Technology, the brand focused on empowering the world of higher education, and THE Journal, dedicated to transforming K–12 education through technology, both part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, are proud to announce the winners of their 2026 Product of the Year Awards.Now in its sixth year, this annual awards program recognizes outstanding achievements in education technology, honoring innovative products and services that are helping transform teaching, learning, campus operations and student success.This year, Campus Technology is recognizing 14 companies for their contributions to higher education technology, while THE Journal is honoring 17 companies for their solutions serving the K–12 education community. Winning products span a broad range of categories, including artificial intelligence, personalized learning, classroom technology, cybersecurity, student success and more.“Congratulations to all of our 2026 Product of the Year Award winners,” said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal.“These innovative solutions reflect the continued evolution of education technology and the important role it plays in supporting educators, improving student experiences and helping institutions navigate an increasingly digital future. We're proud to recognize the companies driving meaningful progress across higher education and K–12.”2026 WinnersCampus Technology - Higher EducationAI-based tool for lesson planning.Platinum: Blackboard Learn - AI Design Assistant, AnthologyAI-based tool for tutoring.Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor, The Princeton Review | TutorCollaboration Tool.Platinum: Nureva HDL410 audio conferencing system, Nureva Inc.Constituent Relationship Management System.Platinum: Anthology Reach, Anthology.Gold: Advising AppTM, Canyon GBS LLCDigital Library Tool.Platinum: Gale Digital Scholar Lab, Gale, part of Cengage GroupEmergency Notification System.Platinum: Alertus WiFi Panic Button, Alertus Technologies.Gold: InformaCast with Visitor Aware, Singlewire SoftwareGlobal Engagement, International Education and/or Study Abroad Solutions.Platinum: Terra Dotta Dashboards, Terra DottaHelp Desk.Platinum: AVI-SPL Symphony, AVI-SPLLearning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms.Platinum: Next Gen Virtual Classroom, Class Technologies.Gold: Blackboard Learn Ultra, AnthologyRemote/Distance Learning Platform.Platinum: Next Gen Virtual Classroom, Class Technologies.Gold: Adobe Connect, AdobeStudent Information System.Platinum: Anthology Student, AnthologyStudent Success/Retention.Platinum: Advising AppTM, Canyon GBS LLCTraining/Professional Development.Platinum: Adobe Connect, AdobeVideo Display.Platinum: PlanarUltraResTM L Series, Planar.Gold: MimioWall, BoxlightVideo Wall.Platinum: MimioWall, BoxlightWeb Security.Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethodsTHE Journal - K–12 EducationAdaptive/Personalized Learning Tool.Platinum: [TIE] i-Ready Assessment and Personalized Instruction, Curriculum Associates; and IXL platform, IXL Learning.Gold: Discovery Education Experience, Discovery EducationAI-based tool for tutoring.Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor, The Princeton Review | TutorClassroom Audio Distribution/Sound Enhancement.Platinum: Logitech Zone Learn, LogitechClassroom Management, Culture or Student Success System.Platinum: Linewize Pulse, LinewizeClassroom Presentation Tool – Hardware.Platinum: IMPACT Lux, BoxlightCurriculum/Lesson Planning Platform.Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage GroupDigital Curriculum.Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage GroupEducational Game or Gamified Learning Tool.Platinum: MATHia Adventure, Carnegie Learning.Gold: Frankenstories, WritelikeEmergency Notification System.Platinum: InformaCast with Visitor Aware, Singlewire SoftwareInteractive Whiteboard, Display, Flat Panel or Kiosk.Platinum: IMPACT Lux, BoxlightLanguage Learning Program.Platinum: Rosetta Stone for Schools, IXL LearningLearning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms.Platinum: Community Educator Learning Hub, Arizona State University Mary Lou Fulton Teachers CollegeMath Program.Platinum: IXL Math, IXL Learning.Gold: High-Dosage Tutoring from The Princeton Review and Tutor, The Princeton Review | TutorProjector: Short-Throw.Platinum: Epson PowerLite 810E Extreme Short Throw with 4K Enhancement, Epson AmericaProjector: Standard-Throw.Platinum: Optoma ZW350e, Optoma Technology, Inc.Reading Program.Platinum: IXL English Language Arts, IXL Learning.Gold: Gale In Context: Literature, Gale, part of Cengage GroupRemote/Distance Learning Platform.Platinum: Adobe Connect, AdobeRobotics System/Curriculum.Platinum: MyBot Recruit, BoxlightScience Program.Platinum: Discovery Education Science Techbook series, Discovery EducationSTEM/STEAM Program.Platinum: MyStemKits, BoxlightTraining/Professional Development.Platinum: Adobe Connect, AdobeVideo Display.Platinum: MimioWall, BoxlightVideo Wall.Platinum: MimioWall, BoxlightVirtual/Augmented Reality Headset or Hardware System.Platinum: ClassVR from Avantis Education, Avantis Education (ClassVR)Web Security.Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods________________________________________For more information and the complete list of winners, visit:Campus Technology 2026 Product of the Year Awards:THE Journal 2026 Product of the Year Awards:Information on the 2027 Campus Technology and THE Journal Product of the Year Awards will be available in 2027.About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Campus TechnologyCampus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.About THE JournalTHE Journal (pronounced T.H.E.) is an education technology news website for influential, senior-level decision-makers in K–12 education technology at the school, district, and state levels.

Mallory Bastionell

1105 Media Inc

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CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2026 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARDS News Provided By 1105 Media Inc November 18, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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