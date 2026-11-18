CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2026 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Now in its sixth year, this annual awards program recognizes outstanding achievements in education technology, honoring innovative products and services that are helping transform teaching, learning, campus operations and student success.
This year, Campus Technology is recognizing 14 companies for their contributions to higher education technology, while THE Journal is honoring 17 companies for their solutions serving the K–12 education community. Winning products span a broad range of categories, including artificial intelligence, personalized learning, classroom technology, cybersecurity, student success and more.
“Congratulations to all of our 2026 Product of the Year Award winners,” said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal.“These innovative solutions reflect the continued evolution of education technology and the important role it plays in supporting educators, improving student experiences and helping institutions navigate an increasingly digital future. We're proud to recognize the companies driving meaningful progress across higher education and K–12.”
2026 Winners
Campus Technology - Higher Education
AI-based tool for lesson planning
.Platinum: Blackboard Learn - AI Design Assistant, Anthology
AI-based tool for tutoring
.Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor, The Princeton Review | Tutor
Collaboration Tool
.Platinum: Nureva HDL410 audio conferencing system, Nureva Inc.
Constituent Relationship Management System
.Platinum: Anthology Reach, Anthology
.Gold: Advising AppTM, Canyon GBS LLC
Digital Library Tool
.Platinum: Gale Digital Scholar Lab, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Emergency Notification System
.Platinum: Alertus WiFi Panic Button, Alertus Technologies
.Gold: InformaCast with Visitor Aware, Singlewire SoftwareGlobal Engagement, International Education and/or Study Abroad Solutions
.Platinum: Terra Dotta Dashboards, Terra DottaHelp Desk
.Platinum: AVI-SPL Symphony, AVI-SPL
Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms
.Platinum: Next Gen Virtual Classroom, Class Technologies
.Gold: Blackboard Learn Ultra, Anthology
Remote/Distance Learning Platform
.Platinum: Next Gen Virtual Classroom, Class Technologies
.Gold: Adobe Connect, Adobe
Student Information System
.Platinum: Anthology Student, Anthology
Student Success/Retention
.Platinum: Advising AppTM, Canyon GBS LLC
Training/Professional Development
.Platinum: Adobe Connect, Adobe
Video Display
.Platinum: Planar® UltraResTM L Series, Planar
.Gold: MimioWall, Boxlight
Video Wall
.Platinum: MimioWall, Boxlight
Web Security
.Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods
THE Journal - K–12 Education
Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool
.Platinum: [TIE] i-Ready Assessment and Personalized Instruction, Curriculum Associates; and IXL platform, IXL Learning
.Gold: Discovery Education Experience, Discovery Education
AI-based tool for tutoring
.Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor, The Princeton Review | Tutor
Classroom Audio Distribution/Sound Enhancement
.Platinum: Logitech Zone Learn, Logitech
Classroom Management, Culture or Student Success System
.Platinum: Linewize Pulse, Linewize
Classroom Presentation Tool – Hardware
.Platinum: IMPACT Lux, Boxlight
Curriculum/Lesson Planning Platform
.Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Digital Curriculum
.Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Educational Game or Gamified Learning Tool
.Platinum: MATHia Adventure, Carnegie Learning
.Gold: Frankenstories, Writelike
Emergency Notification System
.Platinum: InformaCast with Visitor Aware, Singlewire Software
Interactive Whiteboard, Display, Flat Panel or Kiosk
.Platinum: IMPACT Lux, Boxlight
Language Learning Program
.Platinum: Rosetta Stone for Schools, IXL Learning
Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms
.Platinum: Community Educator Learning Hub, Arizona State University Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College
Math Program
.Platinum: IXL Math, IXL Learning
.Gold: High-Dosage Tutoring from The Princeton Review and Tutor, The Princeton Review | Tutor
Projector: Short-Throw
.Platinum: Epson PowerLite 810E Extreme Short Throw with 4K Enhancement, Epson America
Projector: Standard-Throw
.Platinum: Optoma ZW350e, Optoma Technology, Inc.
Reading Program
.Platinum: IXL English Language Arts, IXL Learning
.Gold: Gale In Context: Literature, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Remote/Distance Learning Platform
.Platinum: Adobe Connect, Adobe
Robotics System/Curriculum
.Platinum: MyBot Recruit, Boxlight
Science Program
.Platinum: Discovery Education Science Techbook series, Discovery Education
STEM/STEAM Program
.Platinum: MyStemKits, Boxlight
Training/Professional Development
.Platinum: Adobe Connect, Adobe
Video Display
.Platinum: MimioWall, Boxlight
Video Wall
.Platinum: MimioWall, Boxlight
Virtual/Augmented Reality Headset or Hardware System
.Platinum: ClassVR from Avantis Education, Avantis Education (ClassVR)
Web Security
.Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods
________________________________________
For more information and the complete list of winners, visit:
Campus Technology 2026 Product of the Year Awards:
THE Journal 2026 Product of the Year Awards:
Information on the 2027 Campus Technology and THE Journal Product of the Year Awards will be available in 2027.
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
About Campus Technology
Campus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.
About THE Journal
THE Journal (pronounced T.H.E.) is an education technology news website for influential, senior-level decision-makers in K–12 education technology at the school, district, and state levels.
Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media Inc
+1 8188145200
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF 2026 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARDS News Provided By 1105 Media Inc November 18, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment