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Chronic Wound Care Market

The Business Research Company's Chronic Wound Care Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The chronic wound care market is experiencing notable growth as the need for specialized wound management intensifies worldwide. Advances in treatment options, demographic shifts, and rising health complications are all contributing to the increasing demand for effective wound care solutions. Let's explore the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this sector's future.

Steady Expansion of the Chronic Wound Care Market Size

The chronic wound care market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $16.42 billion in 2025 to $17.64 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This historical growth is largely driven by factors such as a rise in chronic wound cases, the increasing prevalence of diabetes-related complications, broader implementation of hospital wound care initiatives, enhanced usage of surgical wound management products, and improved access to various wound care therapies.

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Promising Growth Outlook and Future Market Projections

Looking ahead, the chronic wound care market is expected to expand further, reaching $22.49 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Key contributors to this growth include an aging global population, a surge in demand for home-based wound care treatments, a heightened focus on accelerating wound healing times, broader adoption of digital wound assessment technologies, and increased use of advanced therapeutic devices. Notable trends anticipated in this period encompass wider adoption of advanced wound dressings, growing utilization of negative pressure wound therapy devices, integration of smart wound monitoring systems, expansion of bioactive and antimicrobial dressings, and a stronger emphasis on personalized wound care approaches.

Understanding Chronic Wound Care and Its Importance

Chronic wound care involves the specialized medical management of wounds that do not follow the typical healing process within an expected timeframe, often persisting for long durations. This form of care addresses various types of persistent wounds by promoting healing, preventing infection, and reducing complications to improve patient outcomes.

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Rising Sports Injuries Are Fueling Market Demand

One of the major factors propelling the growth of the chronic wound care market is the increasing number of sports-related injuries. These injuries, resulting from physical trauma during sports or recreational activities, have been on the rise due to factors such as more intense training regimens, insufficient warm-up routines, inadequate protective equipment, and improper techniques. Chronic wound care plays a critical role in managing these injuries by enhancing healing speed, preventing infections, and lowering the risk of complications, ultimately helping individuals return to physical activity sooner. For example, in July 2025, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that during 2023–24, rugby (including both league and union) had the highest rate of sports injury hospitalizations relative to participation, with around 1,400 hospitalizations per 100,000 players. This surge in sports injuries is thus a significant driver of the chronic wound care industry.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Opportunities

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the chronic wound care market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong demand for innovative wound care products. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the forecast period due to rising healthcare investments, an expanding patient base, and increasing awareness of effective wound management techniques. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Chronic Wound Care Market is projected to grow to 0.12 billion by 2030, with a 12% CAGR. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 18, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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