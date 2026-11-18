MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (IANS) Eleven CPI-M workers were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here on Wednesday for the 2008 murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Ranjith, bringing to a close a politically sensitive case that had remained pending for nearly 18 years.

The Additional Sessions Court awarded double life imprisonment to the first accused, Krishnakumar, and the 11th accused, Gopalan Suresh.

The other nine were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed fines.

Ranjith, a native of Kottamukal in Mannanthala, was hacked to death at his fruits and vegetables shop at around 5:50 a.m. on October 17, 2008.

The prosecution said that the murder was carried out in retaliation for the killing of CPI-M leader Vanjiyoor Vishnu, who was hacked to death in front of the Passport Office on April 1, 2008.

Ranjith was the third accused in the Vishnu murder case, in which the accused were later acquitted by the Kerala High Court.

There were 12 accused in the Ranjith murder case.

One of them, Narayanankutty alias Velli Narayanan, remains absconding.

The remaining 11 faced trial and were found guilty by the court on Tuesday.

The Kerala Crime Branch, which took over the investigation, alleged that the murder was the result of an organised conspiracy involving local CPI-M leaders.

The prosecution examined 41 witnesses and produced 96 pieces of evidence during the trial.

The proceedings had faced difficulties after some police witnesses turned hostile and key witnesses changed their statements.

The court also noted the conduct of a police officer who had turned hostile and indicated that legal action against him would be considered.

Krishnakumar is already serving life sentences in two other murder cases. He was recently acquitted in the Highness Bar murder case.

Following Tuesday's conviction, BJP workers staged protests outside the court.

Tension mounted when the accused, being taken away in a police vehicle, shouted back at the protesters, leading to pushing and jostling following which Additional police personnel were deployed.