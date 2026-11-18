MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 18 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday approved a draft ordinance to amend the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, paving the way for a further six-month extension of the tenure of administrators currently managing gram panchayats. The move is likely to delay the three-tier panchayat elections in the state until May 2027.

Under the proposed amendment, outgoing gram pradhans, who were appointed as administrators after the five-year tenure of gram panchayats ended on May 26, 2026, will continue to oversee routine administrative and development-related work for another six months. The existing six-month extension is due to expire on November 26.

The ordinance seeks to amend Sections 12 and 3-K of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act to ensure administrative continuity in rural local bodies until the next elections are conducted. The state has 57,694 gram panchayats.

The decision comes amid delays in completing the process for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation and updating electoral rolls. The OBC Commission, constituted on May 18, is yet to submit its report. The Commission is undertaking surveys and collecting data across all 75 districts to determine reservations in accordance with the Supreme Court-mandated triple-test formula.

The state government is also facing pressure over the delay in holding panchayat elections. The Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over the postponement and directed the government and the State Election Commission to complete the election process within three months. The court has also set a deadline requiring the three-tier panchayat elections to be held before January 14.

However, the pending OBC reservation exercise, voter list revision and the administrative preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections have complicated the timeline. With the Assembly elections expected around March-April 2027, the latest Cabinet decision has further strengthened expectations that panchayat polls may be held only after the state elections.

The legal implications of the decision remain uncertain, as the matter is pending before the court. The state government is reportedly considering either seeking a review of the High Court's order or approaching the Supreme Court.