MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Several leading human rights organisations have strongly condemned the Pakistani authorities over mistreatment of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, accusing the state of violating international human rights obligations amid growing concerns over their continued detention and deteriorating health.

Amnesty International raised alarm over the persistent denial of adequate health care, family visits, and regular meetings with legal counsel to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi by the Pakistan authorities

It said that by denying Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi these rights, Pakistan violates its international law commitments.

According to the rights body, Imran Khan has not been allowed to meet family since December 2025, barring two meetings with his sister in August 2026, nor has he been allowed to speak to his sons over the telephone since March 2026. It said that he has been in solitary confinement, increasingly isolated from human contact, which has impacted his mental and physical health.

Expressing grave concerns over Imran and his wife's worsening health condition, Amnesty International said,“He is 74 years old and has been experiencing severe blood pressure issues. His family has reported that he has been denied access to independent doctors despite orders issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in August that he be taken to a private hospital. His wife is also suffering from an eye condition that could lead to losing her eyesight and has also been denied adequate medical care.”

The rights body also highlighted the alleged targeting of Imran Khan's family by Pakistani authorities, saying that three of his sisters were detained in September over what it described as“broad and vague” concerns linked to a planned march to Islamabad by Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While two of his sisters were released last week, it said, Aleema Khan remains in detention in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

Calling on the Pakistani authorities to immediately provide adequate health care to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi and restore regular access to family and lawyers, Amnesty International said,“Political persecution of Imran Khan's family, particularly of his sisters for advocating for his rights, must stop. This includes the immediate release of Aleema Khan, and the authorities must ensure that no further charges are brought against family members for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also raised concerns over the state's treatment of political prisoners and called on the Pakistani authorities to uphold their fundamental rights, irrespective of political affiliation.

The rights body referred to a recent letter by Imran Khan to the Chief Justices of Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court alleging that he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had been subjected to solitary confinement, faced restrictions on access to family and legal counsel, and were denied adequate medical care.

The HRCP said that these allegations raised by the former Pakistani PM require urgent and independent examination.

The rights body stressed that violations of political prisoners' fundamental freedoms are not a matter of personalities or political affiliations; they constitute an assault on the rule of law.

“Every prisoner is entitled to humane treatment, adequate healthcare, access to family and lawyers, and a fair trial. All relevant court orders must be implemented, and allegations of mistreatment independently investigated,” it noted.