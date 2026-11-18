MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 18 (IANS) A fire broke out at a catering stall under construction on Platform No. 1 of Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, spreading to a parcel carriage parked nearby and damaging a portion of the platform shed, a railway official said.

The fire broke out during the afternoon, triggering panic at the platform. However, station staff responded promptly and brought the flames under control within 10 minutes using fire extinguishers and hydrants.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to Railway officials. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Shashank Gupta told IANS that the stall was closed and had not started operations when the fire broke out. Several items stored inside the stall, including biscuits, snacks and other packaged food products, were destroyed.

"At around 3.45 pm, a fire broke out at a catering stall currently under construction on Platform 1 of Jabalpur station. Station staff acted promptly and managed to extinguish the fire within ten minutes," Gupta said.

He said the fire also affected a small section of the platform shed. The stall sustained damage, while the extent of the loss to railway property was being assessed.

"Based on initial observations, it appears to have been caused by a short circuit. A preliminary investigation is underway, and the exact cause will be established after the report is finalised," Gupta said.

The fire also spread to a parcel carriage parked close to the stall. Railway staff took immediate steps to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to other parts of the platform.

Following the incident, the power supply to Platform No. 1 was switched off as a precautionary measure. Railway officials also began assessing the damage caused to the stall, parcel carriage and platform infrastructure.

Rajiv Kharab, in-charge of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post at Jabalpur station, said the catering stall was closed and had not commenced operations at the time of the incident.

Railway officials said a preliminary investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fire.

The exact cause and extent of the damage will be known after the assessment and investigation reports are completed.