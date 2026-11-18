MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of misusing state machinery to silence Opposition voices while shielding ruling party legislators facing serious allegations.

In a statement, Seeman condemned the registration of a case against NTK policy and publicity secretary Sattai Durai Murugan for allegedly criticising the conduct of ruling party members, describing the police action as an "attempt to suppress democratic dissent".

He questioned the state government's alleged reluctance to initiate action against Deputy Speaker and MLA Ravishankar, who has been accused of assaulting and intimidating a person who approached him over a drinking water issue.

Seeman also referred to allegations against MLA Arul Vignesh, who allegedly sent an obscene message to the Kallakurichi District Collector J.E. Padmaja and attempted to trespass into the official's residence.

The NTK leader asked why the Chief Minister was allegedly showing greater urgency in registering cases over the Opposition's social media posts and YouTube videos than in investigating serious complaints against elected representatives.

Accusing TVK supporters of resorting to abusive language, personal attacks and defamatory campaigns against him and his party members, Seeman asked whether the police had taken any action against those responsible.

He also referred to the arrest of Professor Kalaiyarasan over a social media post that, according to him, the professor had not authored.

Seeman alleged that TVK supporters had falsely linked a person appearing in a video related to drug trafficking in Karaikudi with the NTK.

Despite the police reportedly denying the individual's association with the party, defamatory posts continued to circulate on social media, he claimed, demanding their removal and legal action against those responsible.

The NTK leader said his party had been forced to approach the judiciary seeking action against defamatory campaigns and demanded that the police disclose the status of complaints lodged by its members.

He added that the alleged disparity in dealing with complaints from ruling and opposition parties exposed the state government's partisan approach.

Stressing that the law must apply equally to everyone, irrespective of political affiliations, Seeman said the state government should serve all citizens rather than act as a protective shield for ruling party members.

He asserted that intimidation through criminal cases would not silence the NTK and vowed to intensify its opposition to what he described as "authoritarian governance".