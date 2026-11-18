MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 18 (IANS) A court in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday sentenced Telugu film producer Bandla Ganesh to one-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.

A court in Ongole sentenced Ganesh to one year of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 95 lakh. The court also directed him to bear the legal expenses incurred by the complainant during the proceedings.

The case relates to a Rs 95 lakh loan taken by Ganesh in 2018 from Janaki Ramaiah of Maddiralapadu in Prakasam district.

After the death of Ramaiah, Ganesh had issued a cheque to his father, Jetti Venkateswara Rao, through his production company, Parameswara Arts, towards repayment of the dues.

As the cheque was dishonoured due to insufficient funds in his bank account, Venkateswara Rao approached the Ongole court.

After hearing the case, the court found Ganesh guilty and sentenced him to one year of simple imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 95 lakh. The court, however, gave him a month's time to go for an appeal in a higher court.

A lower court in 2024 had sentenced Ganesh in the same case and had approached the higher court, which upheld the sentence.

Meanwhile, reacting to Ongole court's verdict on Wednesday, Bandla Ganesh said that he has immense respect for the Constitution of India, the judiciary, and the police system.

“In our democratic framework, every institution holds a distinct status and carries specific responsibilities. The Constitution provides us with the opportunity to seek justice-from the district courts to the High Courts, and ultimately, the Supreme Court. My firm belief is to move forward with complete faith in the judiciary and with due respect for the law,” he said in a post on 'X'.

Ganesh faced cheque bounce cases in the past. He was sentenced to imprisonment in similar cases, following which he filed appeals before higher courts.

In 2017, Bandla Ganesh was sentenced to six months' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of nearly Rs 16 lakh by the Erramanzil Special Court in Hyderabad.

He was sentenced in a cheque bounce case filed by scriptwriter Vakkantham Vamsi. However, Ganesh was granted bail after he submitted personal bonds before the court.

Vakkantham Vamsi, who wrote the script of 'Temper' starring Junior NTR and Kajal Agarwal, approached the court after Ganesh, producer of the film, failed to pay his complete remuneration of Rs 26 lakh.

Ganesh had given post-dated cheques to Vamsi. However, all the cheques were dishonoured, forcing Vamsi to approach the court in 2015. A case was registered under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

During the court proceedings, Ganesh paid Rs 17 lakh. Ganesh, however, failed to honour the deadline given by the court, as Rs 9 lakh still had to be paid by the deadline.

He was sentenced to six months' imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,86,550.

In 2019, a court in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, had issued a non-bailable warrant against Ganesh and sent him to judicial custody in a cheque bounce case.

Ganesh had allegedly failed to repay ₹13 crore taken from Mahesh, a native of Kadapa, forcing the latter to file a complaint.

With Ganesh allegedly remaining indifferent to the notices served on him, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him, based on which police arrested him in Hyderabad and brought him to Kadapa.

The court had remanded him to judicial custody for 10 days. However, with the two parties negotiating a settlement, the court granted him bail.