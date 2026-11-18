MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has seemingly offered an explanation for his earlier tweet 'Bach Gaye', which had triggered concern among his admirers. On Wednesday, the veteran actor took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a post about his belt breaking on the sets of his quiz-based reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

He wrote,“T 5850: KBC shoot pe pant ki belt toot gayi, jaldi se nada baandh liya, 'bach gaye' (T 5850: Pant's belt broke on the KBC shoot, quickly tied the nada, 'saved')”.

It is worth noting that the actor's latest post comes days after he shared a cryptic message that simply read,“Bach gaye", which people linked to the security threat he had been facing. Following the Tiger Shroff gun firing incident in October 2026, several Bollywood actors including Big B and Akshay Kumar have reportedly come under the gang's radar including.

In a recent development, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan also reportedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon. The gangster has claimed that the recent arrest of two of his associates by the Delhi Police has not derailed his alleged plan to target the veteran actor in Mumbai.

In the post, Dhillon also referred to the 1984 Sikh riots and said that the culprits of those incidents will never be forgiven. He threatened that no matter which country a person is in, those speaking against the Sikh community will be held to account. The post specifically named Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, warning that even bulletproof glass would not protect them.

He was referring to the bulletproof glass behind which Big B greeted his fans at his residence, Jalsa, amid tight security. Big B could be seen waving at his admirers just like any other Sunday. However, this time he was standing behind a transparent bulletproof shell that was installed on an elevated platform. Several security personnel were also seen around Amitabh as he made an appearance outside his house.