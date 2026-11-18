MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: When TAQA Group's Chief Corporate Officer lines up at Friday's Aquathlon race in the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships at Abu Dhabi's Hudayriyat Island, he will be looking to do the UAE proud and cross the finish line with a smile. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nabil Almessabi will be among the athletes lining up in the age-group category competition, being held in the Middle East and North Africa for the first time. Organised by World Triathlon and hosted by Modon, the Championships, powered by TAQA, is to attract thousands of athletes and spectators to Hudayriyat Island for event.

The Emirati will be racing alongside fellow UAE Team athletes, both citizens and residents who proudly call the country their home. He is looking forward to competing in Abu Dhabi aiming to fly the UAE flag high. His participation would mark another triathlon appearance after competing for the first time four years ago. It is one he remembers, having tried the sport in honour of his late friend and colleague.

Almessabi, a father of four, who prioritises his health and wellbeing so he can be there for his children for years to come, said:“I took part in my first triathlon in honour of my late friend – Yousef Al Mulla in 2022, who was an inspiring triathlete and loved the sport.”

Today, he has embarked on more than 15 triathlon events around the world and describes the sport as one that is unlike any other, even if it means finding a balance with his full-time job at TAQA Group.

“I've tried other sports but triathlon is different as it brings different communities from different ages, nationalities, race disciplines, and abilities together who all have the same goals of getting active, improving and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps and do their friends and family proud.

“Finding a balance between work and sport is usually the toughest part. Not the training itself but finding the right time because it's very demanding because you'd want to do two sessions – before and after work. I have sacrificed some of the social life for this but it's one I enjoy.”

Competing on home soil is one that he relishes and whether he gets on the podium or not, he will be happy to just cross the finish line.

He said:“For me, finishing with a smile is a target. There's always that belief that you want to beat your previous result and I get so much out of it by knowing that I've finished with a great euphoric feeling at the finish line. It's that feeling that keeps me going and is a joy of its own.

“I also want to serve as a role model for my family and lead by example by embracing a fitness lifestyle that they can follow and inspire them to nourish their body, mind and soul.”

The on-going 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships is powered by TAQA and Almessabi believes staging the event in Abu Dhabi reinforces the city as a leading global destination for sport.

“The 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships represents an important milestone for Abu Dhabi, further strengthening its position as a global destination for major sporting events. Hosting a championship of this scale reflects the emirate's ambition, world-class infrastructure and commitment to creating opportunities for athletes and communities to come together through sport. With the support of TAQA, the event also demonstrates how collaboration can help deliver a lasting impact, enhance Abu Dhabi's international sporting profile and inspire greater participation in active lifestyles.”

Designed as a single-island championship destination, every race will start, transition and finish at 321 Sports on Hudayriyat Island, creating one connected Championship Village where athletes, supporters and spectators can experience world-class racing, entertainment and community activity together.

The action began on 13 November with the World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi elite sprint races, followed by the Duathlon World Championships on 14-15 November, then Cross Triathlon on 17 November. The Cross Duathlon takes place on 19 November while the Aquathlon is on 20 November. The programme culminates in the Long Distance Triathlon and Aquabike World Championships on Sunday 22 November.

On 21 November, spectators can cheer on the sport's future stars in the Hudayriyat Next Gen Tri, as well as local athletes in the 10K Open Race, which features 5km and 10km competitive races and a 1km and 3km community fun run and walk.

Beyond the races, the Championships are a chance to discover one of Abu Dhabi's leading sports, leisure and lifestyle destinations. Set against the capital's coastline, Hudayriyat Island brings together beaches, waterfront dining, outdoor activities and world-class sporting facilities.

More information can be found by downloading the official event app on IOS and Google Play Store, which also unlock offers on leisure activities and restaurant deals, or by visiting the website here.

About the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi:

The World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi will take place from 13–22 November 2026 on Hudayriyat Island, bringing together more than 4,000 athletes from around the world to compete across six multisport disciplines.

The 10edition of the Championships marks the first time the event has been hosted in the Middle East and North Africa, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for sport, tourism and wellness.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Modon is at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. From real estate to hospitality, asset and investment management, events, catering and tourism, we are bringing cities to life through delivering long-term and sustainable value.

About World Triathlon:

World Triathlon is the international governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of triathlon and all related multisport disciplines around the world, including duathlon, aquathlon, cross triathlon and winter triathlon. Triathlon made its Olympic debut in Sydney 2000, with a third medal event, the Mixed Team Relay, added to the programme at Tokyo 2020, while para triathlon was first added to the Paralympic programme at Rio 2016. World Triathlon is proudly committed to the development of the sport worldwide, with inclusion, equality, sustainability and transparency at our core as we seek to help triathletes at all levels of the sport to be extraordinary.