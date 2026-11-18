MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Commvault NASDAQ: CVLT, delivering continuous recovery for the AI era, has announced Commvault Recovery Studio, a new approach to enterprise recovery that will use precise automation to bring back the business, not just the data. The company also announced new AgentRecover capabilities designed to help organizations audit agent activity, restore agents, and recover the data and systems affected across environments. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Restoring data alone does not bring a business back online. Applications depend on the infrastructure, configurations, and identities around them, and AI agents can now change data and systems at machine speed. In the Middle East, the average cost of a data breach reached $8 million in 2026, with lost business the largest cost category at an average of $3.57 million per breach, according to IBM's 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report.

Recovery Studio will orchestrate the recovery of applications, identities, configurations, infrastructure dependencies, and datasets together in an automated, runbook-driven workflow to help organizations resume business operations fast. Built-in threat scanning helps confirm that restored systems are clean before they return to production, and a single platform supports operational, disaster, and cyber recovery.

With support for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Microsoft Foundry, Commvault is extending full-stack recovery across supported AI agents and the enterprise systems they interact with. If an agent goes rogue, AgentRecover helps teams understand what the agent did and what it may have affected across platforms, so they can prioritize what needs attention and recovery. Organizations can then restore both the agent and the affected data and systems.

“When a disruption hits, what matters is how quickly the entire business comes back, including the AI agents now acting across systems,” said Fady Richmany, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Emerging Markets, Commvault.“Recovery Studio and AgentRecover give enterprises in the Middle East the automation and visibility to recover complete business services in the right order and return to operations with confidence.”

Availability:

AgentRecover capabilities for Microsoft Foundry are targeted for early access in November and for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore in December. While, Recovery Studio is targeted for early access in December, with general availability planned in the coming months. Pricing will be based on the amount of data configured for orchestrated recovery.

About Commvault:

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) delivers continuous recovery for the AI era. We help organizations stay ready for constant disruption by returning critical data, applications, identities, and AI systems to a clean, trusted state. Our purpose-built recovery solutions span cloud-native and hybrid environments, leveraging AI to enable resilience at enterprise scale.