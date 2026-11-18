Exodigo's AI-powered subsurface mapping will be delivered in the UAE through Space42, targeting transport, utilities, energy, and municipal programs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai The technology locates buried utilities with up to 90% accuracy without breaking ground and cuts exploratory excavation by up to 90%

ABU DHABI, UAE: November, 2026 – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and Exodigo, an engineering firm pioneering the use of advanced sensing and artificial intelligence in infrastructure development, announced a strategic partnership to transform how underground infrastructure is mapped, understood, and managed across the United Arab Emirates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The partnership follows an initial project for a major oil and gas operator, where Exodigo located and mapped a buried fuel line at depths of up to 14 meters without excavation. The field survey took three days with results delivered within two weeks.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said:“Our partnership with Exodigo to advance subsurface mapping insights delivers against our strategy in geospatial intelligence AI-powered platform and services. Through machine learning models combined with our digital twin technology, we aim to give regulators and enterprise players a complete picture of their urban environment, supporting smarter planning and more resilient infrastructure, while creating efficiencies for ground survey teams.”

Confirming what lies beneath a site has traditionally meant trial pits, exploratory drilling, and weeks of disruption. Exodigo surveys the same ground in days of non-intrusive scanning and delivers a verified 3D model of buried utilities with up to 90% accuracy, where conventional methods typically require excavation to reach comparable confidence. That rises to up to 99% when a small number of targeted test holes are added. The preliminary digging and drilling processes that a project requires, falls by up to 90%, as those holes are sited from Exodigo's own scan data rather than from guesswork.

Under the partnership, Exodigo's sensing and artificial intelligence technology will be delivered in-country through Space42. Together, the companies intend to give UAE infrastructure owners a single continuous view of their assets from orbit to bedrock, with satellite observation above, street-level reality capture at the surface, and a verified model of everything beneath it.

How it works:

Conventional subsurface surveying follows the line. A technician starts from a record, connects to a known cable, traces where it runs, and confirms what the drawing already said. Anything that is not on the record stays invisible, including an abandoned service, an unmapped line, and a pipe that deviated during construction. The interpretation also happens on site, in the operator's judgment.

Exodigo scans the whole area instead. Transmitters placed across the site induce signals without connecting to any individual line, while ground penetrating radar, electromagnetic and magnetic sensors, LiDAR and seismic sources cover the ground in a grid, carried on drones, vehicles, handcarts, and backpacks. Every reading is geolocated and processed off site, where AI models reconcile it against decades of utility records and years of aerial and street-level imagery. Nothing is interpreted in the field.

The result is a composite utility map covering known and previously unknown lines, produced to international subsurface utility engineering standards and delivered as GIS-, CAD-, and BIM-ready layers.

Jeremy Suard, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodigo, said:“What is documented and what is actually underground are two very different realities, and the gap between them is where infrastructure projects lose their schedule and their budget. We have moved this industry from missing up to half of what is buried to mapping it at 90% accuracy without a shovel touching the ground. It combines an MRI, CT scan and ultrasound into a single source of truth. The UAE is building at a scale and a speed that almost nowhere else can match, which makes it exactly where this technology should be.”

Aligned with national ambitions:

The partnership supports the UAE's ambition to run the government on data and artificial intelligence, given institutional form in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority approved in June 2026, whose mandate includes setting data standards across federal bodies. A verified national record of what lies beneath the country's streets is foundational to the digital twins now being built by authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, to the safe delivery of major programs including the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and to the protection of the critical networks on which both depend. The partnership is targeting transport, utilities, energy, and municipal programs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

About Space42:

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, that integrates satellite communications and geospatial intelligence to enlighten the Earth from space. It operates through two business units. Space Services runs a fleet of geostationary satellites, including the Thuraya mobile network, delivering secure connectivity across land, sea, and air in more than 120 countries. Smart Solutions operates a synthetic aperture radar constellation in low Earth orbit, covering 90% of the world's population, and uses AI to turn that imagery into actionable insight. Space42 serves governments and enterprises across defense and security, energy, environmental conservation, and autonomous mobility. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and International Holding Company (IHC).

About Exodigo:

Founded in 2021, Exodigo is an engineering firm specializing in the underground environment, with capabilities spanning subsurface investigation and civil design. The company develops its own sensing and AI technology and applies it through professional engineering services to help clients design with greater confidence. Exodigo has delivered more than 400 projects worldwide with a team of 450 professionals across engineering, geoscience, software, hardware, and signal processing. In 2026 Exodigo was named one of TIME's 10 Most Influential Design and Build Companies.

Legal Notice and Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements-identified by terms such as“expect,”“will,” or similar-are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the companies disclaim any obligation to update them. No assurance is given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. This announcement does not constitute a financial promotion or an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.