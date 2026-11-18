Open Innovation AI And TACTICAAI Collaborate To Bring Sovereign Agentic AI To Defense And Critical Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Collaboration integrates Open Innovation AI's end-to-end Sovereign AI Fabric with TACTICAAI's decision-intelligence platform to give operators secure, mission-critical AI with full control over their data, models, and compute. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Abu Dhabi, UAE November 2026: Open Innovation AI, a provider of sovereign AI platforms and infrastructure, and TACTICAAI, an operational decision-intelligence company, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop sovereign agentic AI solutions for defense, security, and critical infrastructure operations. The collaboration will integrate Open Innovation AI's AI Fabric with TACTICAAI's multi-intelligence platform, giving operators a single, secure system for fusing intelligence, making decisions, and running operational workflows. Open Innovation AI's Sovereign AI Fabric provides the infrastructure, orchestration, agentic capabilities, and security needed to deploy and run advanced AI in sovereign, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. TACTICAAI's Intelligence Platform and Command Control fuse satellite, aerial, maritime, ground, sensor, and open-source data into actionable intelligence for situational awareness and operational decisions. Together, they give customers an end-to-end sovereign stack, from compute to command. The collaboration will focus on two areas:
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Defense and security operations: agentic AI that fuses information across multiple sources, flags relevant developments as they emerge, and helps operators reach better-informed decisions faster, while keeping humans in control of critical decisions.
Critical infrastructure operations: AI-powered monitoring and predictive maintenance that helps operators manage assets, identify potential issues before they escalate, and strengthen operational resilience.
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