MENAFN - Trend News Agency)From the beginning of 2025 through July 1, 2026, the State Social Protection Fund's (SSPF) accounts receivable increased by 69.28 million manat ($40.75 million), or 26.2%, while accounts payable increased by 35.18 million manat ($20.69 million), or 68.9%. The growth trends in these debts, the predominance of principal debt in their structure, and the high share of the public sector make it necessary to strengthen administrative regulatory mechanisms.

This was stated in the Audit Chamber's opinion on the draft law on the 2027 budget of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The opinion notes that the growth rates of accounts receivable and accounts payable, as well as the public sector's high share in these debts, create certain constraints in the process of forecasting the fund's revenues.

In addition, it is reported that accounts receivable arise from the failure to pay mandatory state social insurance contributions by the established deadline. In such cases, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On Social Insurance,” the tax authority imposes interest (penalties) and financial sanctions on policyholders.

According to data provided by the State Tax Service, the amount owed by policyholders to the fund as of the beginning of 2026 increased by 40.62 million manat ($23.89 million), or 15.4%, compared to the beginning of 2025. During the first six months of this year, this figure rose by another 28.66 million manat ($16.86 million), or 9.4%.

Thus, as of July 1, 2026, the fund's accounts receivable had increased by a total of 69.28 million manat ($40.75 million), or 26.2%, compared to the beginning of 2025.

An increase was also recorded in the fund's liabilities to policyholders, that is, in accounts payable. Specifically, these liabilities increased by 30.98 million manat ($18.22 million), or 60.7%, as of the beginning of 2026 compared to the beginning of 2025, and rose by an additional 4.2 million manat ($2.47 million), or 5.1%, in the first half of the current year.

As a result, as of July 1, 2026, the total increase in accounts payable amounted to 35.18 million manat ($20.69 million), or 68.9%.

According to the Audit Chamber's assessment, although accounts receivable increased more in absolute terms over the comparable period, the growth rate of accounts payable was higher in relative terms.

The report also analyzes changes in the structure of the fund's accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Additionally, it is noted that as of January 1, 2025, 73.4% of accounts receivable consisted of principal, 26.5% of accrued interest (penalties) and financial penalties, and 0.1% of other receivables.

As of July 1, 2026, these figures stood at 73.9%, 26%, and 0.1%, respectively. Thus, despite the increase in the total amount of accounts receivable, there were no significant changes in its structure.

Within accounts payable, however, the share of principal debt increased more noticeably. At the beginning of 2025, principal debt accounted for 86.4% of these liabilities, accrued interest (penalties) and financial penalties accounted for 13.4%, and other debts accounted for 0.2%.

As of July 1, 2026, the proportion of principal debt rose to 91.9%, the share of accrued interest (penalties) and financial penalties fell to 7.8%, and the share of other debts amounted to 0.3%.

The Chamber's report emphasizes that, over the comparable period, alongside a 68.9% increase in total accounts payable, the principal debt also increased by 35.18 million manat ($20.69 million). As a result, the proportion of principal debt in total accounts payable rose by 5.5 percentage points.

“Given that accounts payable represent liabilities arising from payments exceeding the amount reported in the submitted financial statements, presenting the growth rates of this debt leads to inaccuracies in the potential ranges of the fund's projected budget revenue figures from this source,” the report states.

The Chamber of Accounts also analyzed the distribution of accounts receivable by ownership category and organizational form of the insured entities.

According to the information, the share of budgetary organizations in accounts receivable was 1.2% at the beginning of 2025, 1.3% at the beginning of 2026, and 0.8% at the end of the first half of the current year.

The share of major policyholders for the respective periods was 12.1%, 11.1%, and 11.3%; the share of other state-owned organizations was 25.9%, 22.7%, and 21.4%; and the share of municipally owned organizations was 2.7%, 2%, and 2.1%.

The share of other legal entities in accounts receivable rose from 37.9% at the beginning of 2025 to 45.5% as of July 1, 2026. The share of individuals decreased from 20.3% to 18.9%.

The report concludes that, compared to the beginning of 2025, the increase in the fund's accounts receivable at the end of the first half of 2026 was primarily driven by debts owed by other legal entities and individuals in the extra-budgetary sector.

Thus, over the comparable period, the debt of other legal entities to the fund increased by 51.9 million manat ($30.53 million), or 51.8%, while the debt of individuals increased by 9.47 million manat ($5.57 million), or 17.6%.

The non-budgetary sector also accounted for the lion's share of the increase in accounts payable. Specifically, the increase in accounts payable for budgetary organizations amounted to 10.21 million manat ($6.01 million), or 29% of the total increase. In the extrabudgetary sector, this figure stood at 24.97 million manat ($14.69 million), or 71% of the total increase.

The Chamber of Accounts believes that the significant growth in accounts receivable and accounts payable, the predominance of principal debt in both indicators, and the observation of this trend in the public sector as well underscore the importance of further strengthening administrative regulatory mechanisms.

The report also emphasized the importance of taking these factors into account when forecasting SSPF revenues.