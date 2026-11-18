Azerbaijan, Georgia Review Strategic Partnership And Economic Cooperation
The meeting highlighted the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, which are based on a strategic partnership.
The parties reviewed the implementation of issues agreed upon during the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission, held on October 30, as well as current aspects of bilateral relations.
During the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and economy, investment, transport and transit, energy, and other sectors was addressed.
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