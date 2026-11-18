MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration connects environmental toxin testing and education, physician-led Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and wellness services across Winter Park, Dr. Phillips and Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental exposure is an ongoing local conversation in Central Florida, where Orange County has committed engineering resources to addressing PFAS in its drinking water infrastructure. Now, a partnership between MDLifespan Orlando ( ) and three Restore Hyper Wellness locations (Lake Nona, Winter Park, and Dr. Phillips) will give residents new opportunities to learn about environmental toxins, explore physician-led care and support their ongoing wellness.

Built around“Reduce. Restore. Reclaim.,” the collaboration connects MDLifespan's Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange with Restore Hyper Wellness services in Winter Park, Dr. Phillips and Lake Nona. The partnership also includes educational resources and future community events focused on understanding everyday exposures and making informed health decisions.









How Are Environmental Toxins Being Addressed in the Orlando Area?

In February 2025, Orange County commissioners authorized engineering services for PFAS-related improvements at the Malcolm Road Water Supply Facility, with a contract budget not to exceed $4.5 million. The project illustrates how environmental contaminants have become a matter of local infrastructure planning as well as public education.

For individuals, understanding exposure begins with learning about potential sources and practical ways to reduce unnecessary contact. The MDLifespan and Restore partnership brings that education into local wellness settings, with opportunities to ask questions before pursuing testing or clinical evaluation.

“People want to understand what they can do about environmental exposures and how those choices fit into their broader health goals,” said Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan.“Working with Restore's Orlando locations allows us to bring education, physician-guided care and ongoing wellness support into a more connected experience for the community.”

How Do Advanced TPE and Restore Wellness Services Work Together?

MDLifespan provides access to toxin testing and physician-led TPE protocols. Its Advanced Serial TPE approach combines plasma exchange with diagnostics, nutrient support and exposure-reduction education. A medical evaluation determines whether a protocol is appropriate for an individual's circumstances.

Restore contributes to wellness services such as IV therapy, infrared sauna and recovery-focused options. Together, the organizations give residents a way to explore medical care alongside support for their ongoing wellness routines, with services and timing guided by individual needs.

From November 2026 through January 2027, eligible new MDLifespan Orlando patients who purchase a TPE protocol will receive one month of Restore wellness benefits at a participating location.

Toxin Testing and Education Offer a Starting Point

Residents interested in learning about their environmental exposure results can explore MDLifespan's Toxin Test & Talk, which includes an at-home collection kit for mycotoxins, heavy metals and environmental chemicals, followed by a 30-minute virtual review with an MDLifespan provider.

MDLifespan also offers free educational resources to help residents make informed decisions about their health. Through the MDLifespan Learning Series, live virtual and on-demand webinars bring together medical experts to discuss environmental toxins, TPE and related health topics. Guidebooks and downloadable resources, including Avoiding Toxins by Dr. Paul Savage, offer practical guidance on understanding and reducing everyday exposures.

Who Should Explore Toxin Testing and TPE in Orlando?

The partnership may interest adults seeking to understand environmental exposures, including those with questions about mold exposure, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), Alzheimer's disease or other cognitive health concerns. An MDLifespan provider can discuss how exposure assessment and TPE relate to an individual's health history and existing care. These conditions alone do not establish TPE candidacy, and services are not a replacement for disease-specific medical care.

Reclaiming an Active Role in Personal Wellness

“Reclaim” reflects the partnership's emphasis on helping people take an informed, active role in their health. Residents can begin with education, discuss testing with a provider or schedule a free phone consultation to explore TPE, pricing and potential candidacy.

When appropriate, a complimentary one-hour clinical evaluation follows the initial consultation. Eligibility for a TPE protocol is determined through clinical assessment.

MDLifespan Orlando is located inside Dr. Edwin Lee's Institute for Hormonal Balance.

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on reducing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Participating Restore Hyper Wellness locations include Winter Park, Dr. Phillips and Lake Nona. To learn more, access educational resources or schedule a free consultation, visit mdlifespan.com/restoreorlando.

Media Contact

Jessica Rafaeil

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