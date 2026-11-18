MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Terminal handles 200,000 TEUs in October, its highest monthly volume on record, following major infrastructure investments that strengthen Peru's global trade connectivity

CALLAO, Peru, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World handled a record 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) at its Port of Callao terminal in October 2026, marking the highest monthly container volume in the terminal's history and reinforcing its role as a key gateway for Peru's international trade.

The milestone builds on a record-breaking 2025, when DP World's Callao terminal became the first container terminal on South America's west coast to handle more than 2 million TEUs in a single year.

The latest achievement reflects sustained investments in infrastructure, equipment, and technology to accommodate growing cargo volumes and larger vessels. In 2024, DP World completed the US$400 million Bicentennial Pier expansion, which increased annual container-handling capacity by 80% to 2.7 million TEUs, extended the quay to 1,050 meters, and enabled the terminal to accommodate larger container ships.

The expanded capacity positions the terminal to support Peru's continued economic growth and international trade. The World Bank projects that Peru's economy will grow 3.2% in 2026, backed by private investment and favorable trade conditions, underscoring the importance of efficient port infrastructure to the country's long-term competitiveness.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, said: "Handling 200,000 TEUs in a single month reflects the growing demands of Peru's international trade and the importance of investing in infrastructure that can keep pace. Our focus is on providing customers with the capacity and reliability they need to move cargo efficiently. As trade volumes grow and vessels become larger, we will continue evaluating opportunities to expand our capabilities and strengthen Peru's connections to global markets."

The milestone comes as DP World marks 20 years of operations in Peru, having invested nearly US$1 billion in port infrastructure, equipment and technology. Today, its terminal handles approximately 50% of Peru's containerized cargo, connecting businesses with markets across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Looking ahead, DP World is pursuing a proposed US$1.3 billion investment in Callao's South Terminal, subject to approval of a concession extension. The proposed expansion would increase annual container-handling capacity to 4.3 million TEUs and include a new 20.8-hectare off-dock staging area designed to improve cargo flows and operational efficiency.

Together, these investments underscore DP World's long-term commitment to strengthening Peru's port infrastructure and supporting its position as a strategic gateway for international trade.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at