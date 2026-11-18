MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Muck Rack Research Finds 54% of PR Pros Use AI in Measurement and 51% Are Highly Confident in the Metrics They Report



Muck Rack released its 2026 State of PR Measurement report, which looks at how PR teams measure success, report on it and use AI in the process.

55% of PR professionals have taken steps to measure LLM visibility, up from 28% in 2025. Another 23% plan to start, for a total of 78%.

Among PR teams that have taken steps to measure LLM visibility, 37% assign primary responsibility to PR or communications. 19% assign it to SEO or digital.

54% of PR professionals use AI or AI-powered tools in measurement and reporting.

72% cite accuracy as their top concern about AI in measurement, followed by ethical risks (45%).

63% must report metrics they consider weak at least sometimes, most often because of client expectations (38%).

Fewer than half of teams measuring LLM visibility use consistent prompts, and only 31% test on a regular schedule. 51% are very or extremely confident in the metrics they report.

Miami, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack, the AI communications platform, today released its 2026 State of PR Measurement report, revealing changes in measurement practices as AI continues to shape PR workflows. The report shows that 55% of PR professionals are starting to measure LLM visibility, nearly double what it was in 2025 (28%). Another 23% plan to start, bringing the total number of pros focusing on LLM visibility this year to 78%.

Among teams that have taken steps to measure LLM visibility, 37% assign primary responsibility to PR or communications and 19% to SEO or digital. Ownership was an open question in Muck Rack's 2026 State of PR earlier this year, with 29% saying no one at their organization owns it.

“The number of PR teams taking steps to measure LLM visibility has nearly doubled in a year, and this report shows that PR is leading the way. That's validation of something we've believed for a while: Comms plays a big role when it comes to LLM visibility,” said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack.“The biggest challenge over the next couple of years will be holding LLM visibility to the same standard as any other PR metric. That means measuring it consistently, testing it regularly and tying it to outcomes leadership cares about.”

The findings point to a profession quickly adapting its practices to AI: 54% use AI or AI-powered tools in their measurement and reporting. Still, concerns about using AI in PR measurement persist. Seventy-two percent cite accuracy of AI results as a concern, followed by ethical risks (45%), data privacy (31%) and transparency over how AI works (25%).

There is pressure on PR pros to report on weak metrics, as 63% say they must report metrics they do not consider meaningful or reliable at least sometimes. Thirty-eight percent cite client expectations and 28% executive expectations.

Other key findings include:



Fewer than half of teams taking steps to measure LLM visibility use consistent prompts; 31% repeat tests on a regular schedule.

Nearly four in ten teams report no formal method for connecting PR activity to outcomes.

62% of PR professionals changed media outreach targets based on measurement findings in the last year. 46% cite difficulty connecting PR with outcomes, and 39% lack access to business-outcome data.

The full 2026 State of PR Measurement report is available here.

Methodology

Muck Rack surveyed 697 PR professionals from September 22 to October 19, 2026. Survey responses were sought primarily through email and most respondents came from outreach to Muck Rack's database and email contacts. Data was cleaned to remove spam responses, major outliers, identifiable mistakes, and low-effort responses. This left a total of 571 respondents.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com.



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