MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed in conjunction with leading psychiatrists from Massachusetts General Hospital, the platform helps students get mental health support earlier so they can stay on track and thrive

Investment from Richard King Mellon Foundation accelerates growth and expansion into higher education market

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConverSage, a company translating expertise in psychiatry, coaching and behavioral science into structured virtual conversations, today announced the deployment of its virtual well-being application at Allegheny College. The company also announced a social impact investment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation that was used to adapt its technology for higher education. Speak with Taylor, a virtual experience built specifically for higher education, gives students a structured way to reflect on their wellbeing and access personalized feedback, practical tools and optional resources – privately, and on their own time. Speak with Taylor is now available as a resource for first year students at Allegheny College.

Originally developed in collaboration with the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, a $265,000 program-related investment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation helped ConverSage adapt its technology for college students, using language and content reflecting the stresses and experiences of campus life.

Young adults in college face increasing rates of anxiety and depression that can impact their overall health, academic performance and even their ability to stay enrolled. Among currently enrolled students who had considered stopping their coursework in the past six months, 46% cited emotional stress, the most frequently selected reason in Gallup-Lumina's The State of Higher Education 2026 report. Institutions that can't or don't reach students with the appropriate resources suffer too. According to the Genio Cost of Student Dropout Report, first-year dropouts account for nearly $4.85 billion in lost revenue annually.

“Most institutions simply don't have the resources to reach every student that needs help. And in many cases, students are often hesitant to seek in-person support, or may not know where to start,” said Maryann Sullivan, president of ConverSage.“Speak with Taylor gives students a private, safe opportunity to check in, consider what they may be experiencing and identify practical next steps, including resources they can use on their own or bring to a counselor.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Speak with Taylor guides students through a private, verbal interaction with the avatar, Taylor. Unlike an open-ended AI chatbot, each interaction with Taylor is designed to keep students moving toward a specific objective while providing personalized feedback, practical tools, and actionable next steps. Speak with Taylor is not a substitute for counseling or therapy and has safeguards in place to immediately elevate high-acuity situations, including potential instances of self-harm, for human intervention.

Based on each student's responses, Taylor provides personalized feedback, practical reflection tools and optional well-being resources generally available or specific to their institution that students can use on their own. Students can also keep a summary of their experience or choose to share it with a counselor or other professional.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation's investment in ConverSage is made through its Social-Impact Investment Program, through which the Foundation invests in for-profit startups with a social mission aligned with its philanthropic strategy. The Foundation has invested more than $32 million in impact-focused companies through the program.

Go to to learn more about Speak with Taylor or contact ... with inquiries.

About ConverSage

ConverSage powers virtual conversations that translate expertise in psychiatry, coaching and behavioral science into life changing experiences. Its platform combines expert-driven content, guided conversational journeys and AI to provide personalized feedback, practical tools and actionable next steps. For more information, visit ConverSage.com.

About the Richard King Mellon Foundation

Founded in 1947, the Richard King Mellon Foundation is the largest foundation in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and one of the 50 largest in the world. The Foundation's 2025 year-end net assets were $3.3 billion, and its Trustees in 2025 disbursed more than $167 million in grants and program-related investments. The Foundation focuses its funding on six primary program areas, delineated in its 2021-2030 Strategic Plan.

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