About Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II

Sizzle II is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Sizzle II is led by Chairman and CEO Steve Salis and Vice Chairman Jamie Karson. In addition, Sizzle II's management team includes Daniel Lee, its CFO. Its board of directors is comprised of: Steve Salis, Jamie Karson, Neil Leibman, David Perlin and Warren Thompson. Its board of advisors is comprised of: Rick Camac, Michael Kuchta, Ryan Croft, Craig Curley and Tony Sage.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and contains information with respect to the proposed Business Combination (the“ Proposed Business Combination”) pursuant to the business combination agreement, dated April 13, 2026, as amended on September 29, 2026, by and among Sizzle II, Trasteel S.A., a holding company formed by the Trasteel group (“ Pubco”), and the other parties thereto (the“ Business Combination Agreement”). Subject to its terms and conditions, the Business Combination Agreement provides that at its closing each of Sizzle II and Trasteel will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Pubco.

In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, Pubco has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4, which includes a preliminary proxy statement of Sizzle II and a preliminary prospectus for the registration of Pubco securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Business Combination (as amended from time to time, the“ Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective by the SEC. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Proposed Business Combination and is not a substitute for the Registration Statement or any other document that Pubco or Sizzle II has filed or may file with the SEC. If and when the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, its definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be mailed to the shareholders of Sizzle II as of the record date to be established for voting on the Proposed Business Combination and will contain important information about the Proposed Business Combination and related matters. Before making any voting or investment decision, shareholders of Sizzle II and other interested persons are urged to read the Registration Statement, including the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus included therein, and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and any other relevant documents, because they will contain important information about Sizzle II, Trasteel, Pubco and the Proposed Business Combination. Shareholders and other interested persons will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and other relevant materials in connection with the Proposed Business Combination, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at or by directing a request to: Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II, 4201 Georgia Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C. 20011, Attn: Steve Salis, Chief Executive Officer. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release in each case is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Participants in the Solicitation

This press release is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or securityholder. Sizzle II, Trasteel, Pubco and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed under SEC rules to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Sizzle II's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Sizzle II's shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Sizzle II in Sizzle II's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026 (the“ Sizzle II Form 10-K”). Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Sizzle II's shareholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination including Trasteel's and Pubco's directors and executive officers, is set forth in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement filed by Pubco with the SEC and will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus when available. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Proposed Business Combination, which may in some cases be different from those of Sizzle II's shareholders generally, is included in the Registration Statement. You may obtain copies of these documents, once available, at the SEC's website at or by directing a request to the address provided above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OR ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, OR PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION OR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing and completion of the Proposed Business Combination, the expected listing of Pubco's ordinary shares on Nasdaq, the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, and Trasteel's future financial and operating performance, including the prospective financial information for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 included in the Registration Statement. These forward looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Sizzle II's, Trasteel's and/or Pubco's actual results may differ from each of their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this press release. When words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters are used in this press release, such terms, among others, are used in the context of making forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the risk that Trasteel's future financial condition and results of operations differ, perhaps materially, from Trasteel management's current estimates, including the prospective financial information included in the Registration Statement, which is based on assumptions that may prove incorrect; volatility in the prices of, and demand for, steel and steel-related products, raw materials, energy and freight; Trasteel's dependence on access to trade finance, credit facilities and working capital; risks associated with Trasteel's operations in more than 60 countries, including foreign currency fluctuations, tariffs, trade protection measures and changes in trade policy; the impact of international sanctions, export controls and anti-corruption laws, and of geopolitical conflicts, on Trasteel's sourcing, customers, counterparties and logistics; customer and counterparty credit risk; Trasteel's ability to ramp up production of the La Magona facility on the scale and timeframe necessary to meet the production volumes, revenues and EBITDA expected to be contributed by this facility, Trasteel's ability to meet or exceed projections provided by it in connection with the Proposed Business Combination; the ability of the parties to complete the transactions contemplated by the Proposed Business Combination in a timely manner or at all; the risk that the Proposed Business Combination or other business combination may not be completed by any deadline included in Sizzle II's organizational documents and the potential failure to obtain an extension of any business combination deadline; the outcome of any government or regulatory action on inquiry, or legal proceedings, that may be commenced in respect to Sizzle II, Trasteel, Pubco or others following the announcement of the Proposed Business Combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the inability to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Business Combination, including the approval of the Proposed Business Combination by the shareholders of Sizzle II; the amount of redemption requests made by Sizzle II's public shareholders and the resulting amount of cash available to Pubco following the closing; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement relating to the Proposed Business Combination; the ability of Pubco to obtain approval of its listing application and to list on Nasdaq or other stock exchange or to meet Nasdaq or other stock exchange listing standards or requirements following the consummation of the Proposed Business Combination; risks related to Pubco's status as a Luxembourg company and foreign private issuer and its ability to operate as a U.S.-listed public company; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed Business Combination on Trasteel's or Sizzle II's business relationships, operating results, or other current plans and operations of Trasteel or Sizzle II; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Pubco to grow and manage growth profitably; the possibility that Trasteel, Pubco and Sizzle II may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; Trasteel's, Pubco's and Sizzle II's estimates of expenses and profitability; expectations with respect to future operating and financial performance and growth of Pubco or any of its subsidiaries, or Sizzle II or Trasteel, including the timing of the completion of the Proposed Business Combination; Trasteel's, Sizzle II's and/or Pubco's ability to execute on their business plans and strategy; the expected use of proceeds from the Proposed Business Combination; and those factors discussed in the Sizzle II Form 10-K under the heading“Risk Factors,” and other documents Sizzle II has filed, or that Sizzle II or Pubco will file, with the SEC, or others will file in connection with the Proposed Business Combination, including the Registration Statement.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement referenced above, and other documents filed by Sizzle II and Pubco from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. There may be additional risks that none of Sizzle II, Trasteel or Pubco presently know, or that Sizzle II, Trasteel or Pubco currently believe are immaterial, or other risk, which in each case could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For these reasons, among others, investors and other interested persons are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Neither Sizzle II, Trasteel nor Pubco undertakes any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

Trasteel Holding S.A.

Investor Relations

Alessandro Colombi - Head of IR

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Media Relations

Alessandro Colombi - Head of IR

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Investor Relations Advisor

Alpha IR Group

Michael Cummings - President

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Media Relations Advisor

Alpha IR Group

James McCusker - Senior Managing Director

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1 Trasteel's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025 included in the Registration Statement have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and audited in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB).