MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution for hiring helps identify potential candidate fraud from application to interview, while Pindrop's existing Teams integration gains certification and expands real-time detection with native controls and in-meeting alerts

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pindrop, a global leader in identity security and deepfake detection for real-time communications, today announced Pindrop® for Hiring, a new solution that brings potential fraud signals across the hiring process, from resume reviews and virtual interviews to investigation workflows within enterprise hiring platforms. Pindrop for Hiring provides risk signals to support an organization's fraud investigation and identity processes and does not make hiring decisions. Pindrop also announced that the Pindrop Pulse® for Meetings integration with Microsoft Teams is now certified, bringing real-time synthetic audio and video detection deeper into the Teams experience.

The Pindrop Pulse for Meetings integration brings real-time deepfake detection into Teams, enabling IT administrators to manage detection through existing Teams controls, alerting meeting participants to potential synthetic media in real time and connecting detection events to existing Microsoft security workflows.

Pindrop for Hiring helps organizations identify potential fraud across the hiring process, from resume review through live interviews and investigation workflows. By bringing together identity signals across these critical stages, Pindrop solutions help organizations investigate suspicious candidates before they advance into positions that could give them access to sensitive company systems and information.

Together, the announcements give enterprises greater visibility into potential fraud across the hiring journey and during high-stakes digital interactions.

Deepfake and Hiring Fraud Are Outpacing Enterprise Defenses

AI-powered impersonation is becoming a growing enterprise security threat, from fraudulent job applicants to high-stakes business interactions. Pindrop research found that 1 in 6 job applicants showed signs of fraud, while DPRK-linked applicants increased approximately 630% year over year, from 1 in 343 in 2025 to 1 in 47 in 2026 . One in four DPRK-linked applicants also used deepfakes during interviews.

The threat goes beyond synthetic media. Pindrop recently identified an applicant in its own hiring process whose email appeared in a DOJ disclosure of North Korean IT worker schemes. During the interview, Pindrop Pulse for Meetings flagged an IP location inconsistent with the candidate's stated location in Texas.

The risk extends across enterprise communications. Pindrop's 2026 Deepfake Readiness Index found that 74% of surveyed security leaders encountered or suspected deepfake attacks , yet only 10% reported having purpose-built detection tools . Among affected organizations, one in four reported costs of $1 million or more from a single incident.

Together, these findings underscore the need to detect identity fraud earlier in the hiring process and identify synthetic audio and video in real time, before critical business decisions are made.

Hiring Security From Application to Workforce Access

Candidate fraud can take different forms at different stages of the hiring process. Pindrop for Hiring brings together identity signals across applicant resumes and live interviews to help talent acquisition and security teams investigate potential fraud before workforce access is granted.



Detect potential fraud before the interview. Pindrop for Hiring uses AI-powered resume review to flag potential fraud, including fabricated employment histories, suspicious identities and duplicate applications.

Detect synthetic media during the interview. Pindrop Pulse for Meetings analyzes live audio and video for signs of synthetic media, while voice analysis and location-risk signals provide additional information teams can use to investigate potential impersonation and identity inconsistencies. Connect signals across the hiring journey. Recruiting and security teams can use these applicant and interview signals to investigate suspicious candidates and make more informed decisions before they enter the workforce.



The result is a more connected approach to hiring security, helping organizations spot suspicious candidates, assess risk as the hiring process unfolds and reduce the risk of fake candidates becoming real insider threats.

Deepfake Protection, Powered by Pindrop with Microsoft-Certified Synthetic Media Detection

The Pindrop Pulse for Meetings integration with Teams is now certified, bringing real-time synthetic audio and video detection deeper into the Teams experience. The integration expands how enterprises can operationalize deepfake detection across three critical areas:



Real-time detection during meetings. Pindrop Pulse for Meetings analyzes live audio and video for signs of synthetic media, providing risk signals while interactions are taking place rather than relying solely on post-incident investigation.

Native Teams controls and in-meeting warnings. Teams administrators can manage synthetic-media detection through their Teams environment, with warnings surfaced during meetings when potential deepfakes are detected. Integration with security workflows. Relevant detection events can flow into Defender security workflows, giving security teams information to support investigation and response within their existing processes.



For organizations conducting virtual interviews in Teams, the certified Teams integration with Pindrop Pulse for Meetings brings real-time deepfake detection directly into the interview experience. The capability also extends beyond hiring to other high-stakes enterprise interactions where synthetic audio or video could influence consequential decisions.

“Enterprise security is increasingly a shared responsibility, empowering people across the organization with the insights they need to understand

risk as interactions unfold. As more consequential business decisions happen in digital meetings, Microsoft Teams offers a platform so we can bring Pindrop's deepfake detection capabilities into Teams to give customers real-time synthetic media signals they can incorporate into their broader security operations.”

- Albert Kooiman, General Manager, Teams Partner Engineering and Customer Enablement at Microsoft

Connecting the Signals Across Critical Interactions

As AI-driven fraud moves across applications, interviews and live digital interactions, enterprises need visibility into risk at more points along the way. Pindrop is expanding where that visibility can surface, helping organizations identify potential fraud earlier and detect synthetic media as interactions unfold.

“For years, enterprise security has focused on protecting access. AI is changing that. Today, an authenticated participant can still be an impersonator and a familiar face or voice can be synthetic. The interaction itself is becoming a critical security boundary. By bringing deepfake intelligence deeper into Microsoft Teams and extending detection earlier into hiring, we're helping enterprises identify risks before they turn into consequential business decisions.”

- Nicholas Holland, Chief Product Officer, Pindrop

Across its broader platform, the Pindrop Intelligence Network (PIN) has analyzed more than 8 billion interactions across voice, device, network and behavioral signals. Pindrop's technology is backed by more than 300 patents and trusted by 14 of the top 20 U.S. banks, five of the top seven insurers and three of the largest healthcare providers. Pindrop Pulse for Meetings was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025.

Availability

Pindrop Pulse for Meetings for Teams is available through Microsoft Marketplace.

About Pindrop

Pindrop is a cybersecurity company delivering continuous identity verification and deepfake detection across voice, video and digital communications in real time. Its Identity Trust Platform helps establish whether an identity is real or synthetic, known or unknown and trusted or risky across customer, workforce and AI agent interactions.

Powered by the Pindrop Intelligence Network (PIN) and more than 300 patents, Pindrop helps organizations detect fraud, assess identity risk and restore trust in real-time communications.

Learn more at pindrop.com.

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