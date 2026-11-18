

After a successful first deployment at the Detroit Grand Prix, Bosch Motorsport will use Verizon's Global IoT Orchestration service and ThingSpace IoT platform to connect and manage its RaceConnect smart sensors for race marshalling at events worldwide.

Race marshalling is an increasingly digitized communication protocol used to collect and assess data for rules compliance, performance standards, and safety hazards on tracks and in cars. With Global IoT Orchestration, Bosch can deploy connected sensors at races all over the world under a single identifier (Access Point Name), with centralized visibility and device management via the integrated, cloud-based Verizon ThingSpace platform.



NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Bosch Motorsport are using the Internet of Things (IoT) to rev up race day. Bosch Motorsport now relies on Verizon IoT connectivity, Verizon Global IoT Orchestration, and Verizon ThingSpace for race-day data and connectivity needs worldwide, all under centralized, consistent user profiles, no matter where races are held across the globe.

The technology includes connected sensors embedded in racecars, which pull operational and condition data from the vehicles and transmit it to the cloud. There, it can be processed and applied for rules compliance, performance tracking, and safety protocols - all part of a critical race-day communication protocol called race marshalling. The process happens nearly in real time and involves data transmissions from vehicles moving as fast as 200+ mph (320+ kmh), requiring superior technological capability.

Field Validation: The Detroit Grand Prix Deployment

In a showcase of redefined trackside intelligence at the Detroit Grand Prix, Bosch Motorsport utilized Verizon mobile connectivity assets including Cell on Wheels (COWs), Cell on Light Trucks (COLTs), Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), and a Mobile Private Network to ensure that mission-critical telemetry remained separate from spectator traffic. This high-density resilience and central ThingSpace-powered interface allowed race authorities to enforce rules in real-time and helped enable engineering teams to make live mechanical adjustments based on low-latency IoT telemetry, directly supporting safety and performance on the track. Learn more about the deployment here.

Verizon ThingSpace, fully integrated with Verizon Global IoT Orchestration, serves as the central management hub for Bosch's global sensor fleet. Through ThingSpace APIs, Bosch manages the entire lifecycle of its connected devices - from activation to suspension - and moves real-time telemetry data directly into the Bosch "RaceConnect" private cloud.

On race day, Bosch's trackside data setup, which includes scrutinizing machinery and a data intelligence system, is brought onto ThingSpace's unified visibility dashboard, which provides race teams and authorities with a consistent, comprehensive view of performance and compliance data regardless of the race's geographic location.

Following the success of the Detroit Grand Prix deployment, Bosch Motorsport successfully deployed the solution at Motul Petit Le Mans and will continue to deploy it at domestic and international races for which the company serves as scrutineering provider, including the upcoming International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech Sportscar Championship series races Rolex 24 At Daytona and Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Scaling Globally with Unified APNs

Traditionally, international IoT deployments required manual reconfigurations or different Access Point Names (APNs) for every local carrier they connect to. Verizon Global IoT Orchestration eliminates this friction, automatically configuring certified devices to local networks under a private and custom APN, which remains static and easily manageable on the user's ThingSpace dashboard so that users and devices never perceive a network switch.

As IoT devices like the Bosch Connected Gateway 3.2 arrive in any of the 140+ countries supported by Verizon's platform, ThingSpace automatically connects them to the local network via remote eSIM profile without any change to the pre-configured APN, making it easy to view and manage fleets of devices all around the globe. One APN, one management dashboard, one seamless experience across all supported markets.

Executive Quotes

"In professional racing, where vehicles move at 200 mph, we cannot afford a single second of downtime -- data processes have to be streamlined, effective, and consistent,” said Jacob Bergenske, director of Bosch Motorsport, North America.“Verizon Global IoT Orchestration allows us to simplify global device manufacturing and QA processes and focus our race-day attention on core objectives, knowing our devices will work seamlessly the moment they hit the track anywhere in the world."

"Verizon has evolved beyond a connectivity provider to become an integrated engineering collaborator for Bosch in the U.S. and abroad. By bringing their race marshalling technology onto our Global IoT Orchestration platform, we can ensure a seamless, reliable data experience in supported markets all over the world,” said Shamik Basu, VP of Strategic Connectivity and IoT, Verizon Business.“And with ThingSpace integrated into the platform, Bosch has streamlined management and visibility of their full fleet of connected devices on a single dashboard. This is global data capability made simple to help ensure the safety and integrity of a race -- from track to cloud, in any hemisphere, and at 200mph.”

To learn more about Global IoT Orchestration and additional IoT solutions from Verizon Business, visit verizon.com/iot.

In May of 2026, Verizon was named“a Leader” in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, based on a combined assessment of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision related to Verizon's activity in the worldwide IoT connectivity services market.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Pablo Arriandiaga, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel, 4 May 2026

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