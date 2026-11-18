MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following its CES 2026 debut, Hido II enters the market through a limited deployment program for selected partners, designed to deliver faster and more precise indoor mapping

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidonix Industries

Hido II is designed to make spatial mapping faster and more precise in complex environments, where data collection can require moving equipment across multiple floors, stairways and uneven terrain. Developed entirely in-house, the rover combines advanced robotic mobility, automated navigation and proprietary acquisition technology to support geomagnetic mapping for ION, Hidonix's indoor-outdoor navigation and spatial intelligence platform.

With a technician supervising on-site, Hido II follows predefined survey routes, detects and avoids obstacles and navigates stairs while collecting geospatial data, reducing the need for continuous manual control.

Since CES 2026, Hidonix has introduced automated navigation capabilities, extended runtime and a fully functional modular robotic arm. In comparative testing, Hido II reduced mapping time by 50% and achieved positioning error up to five times lower than manual acquisition using the ION App, demonstrating its potential to streamline the preparation of complex venues for indoor positioning and navigation.

“Since introducing Hido II at CES earlier this year, our team has focused on transforming a promising prototype into a practical solution for real-world spatial data acquisition,” said Achille de Pasquale, CEO of Hidonix.“Its official launch represents an important milestone in our efforts to bring robotics and automation into spatial intelligence, making indoor mapping faster, more precise and less dependent on manual processes.”

Hido II Mapping Rover

The newly launched Hido II builds on the mobility and sensing capabilities demonstrated at CES 2026, introducing advanced automation and proprietary engineering designed to improve spatial data acquisition.

Key capabilities include:



Automated navigation: Follows predefined survey routes under technician supervision, with real-time obstacle detection and dynamic path replanning.

Advanced mobility: Proprietary rocker-bogie suspension enables the rover to navigate uneven terrain, climb conventional stairs, rotate in place and move laterally.

Extended operating runtime: Supports approximately five to eight hours of operation, depending on activity and operating conditions.

Modular robotic arm: Supports controlled, repeatable positioning of Hidonix's proprietary acquisition module, helping minimize magnetic interference and improve data consistency. Advanced sensing: Combines a front-mounted 2K stereo camera with an Ouster LiDAR for depth reconstruction, obstacle awareness and 360-degree point-cloud acquisition.



Hido II integrates into ION's mapping workflow, offering an alternative to manual geomagnetic data acquisition. By automating repetitive acquisition tasks and improving data consistency, the rover is designed to simplify the preparation of complex venues for indoor positioning and navigation.

Hidonix is currently selecting a limited number of venues across the United States for early access to Hido II. Through supervised deployments conducted by Hidonix's team, participating venues will have the opportunity to experience automated spatial mapping in their own environments and explore how the resulting geospatial data can support indoor positioning and navigation through ION. Selected participants may also qualify for exclusive benefits on the ION platform as part of the program.

Interested venue operators are invited to contact the Company through its dedicated ION website or by emailing... to learn more about the program.

A first look at Hido III

Looking ahead, Hidonix has also unveiled a first look at the design of Hido III, its next-generation robotic platform currently under development. Presented as a vision model, Hido III is designed to expand the Company's capabilities beyond spatial mapping. It is expected to introduce additional modular sensing capabilities and upgrades to computing, power and communications systems, with commercial availability targeted for 2027.

These advancements follow the Company's strategic announcements earlier this year, including its expanded focus on defense, public safety and mission-critical applications in March and its entry into Extended Reality (XR) in September.

For more information about Hidonix, visit

About Hidonix

Hidonix is a defense and safety engineering company developing mission-critical systems across autonomy, sensing, geolocation, and integrated mission intelligence. The organization operates as a defense-focused architecture builder, delivering deployable technologies for contested, high-security, and high-infrastructure environments. Through its dual-use division, ION, the company extends its sovereign stack into industrial spatial intelligence and robotics integration.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at