MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The two organizations will work together to bring robust healthcare offerings to seniors and other Medicare-eligible residents across the Los Angeles, CA, county.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMore Health (“CareMore” or the“Company”), a Mosaic Health company, a leading provider of integrated medical care with a robust network of California-based healthcare providers, today announced a new working relationship with L.A. Care Health Plan (“L.A. Care”), the largest publicly operated health plan in the nation. Through this relationship, L.A. Care now provides its L.A. Care Medicare Plus enrollees in Los Angeles County access to CareMore's local network of providers to deliver high-quality healthcare services. This relationship will provide crucial help for patients currently evaluating their coverage options during Medicare's 2027 Annual Enrollment Period.

As an exclusively aligned enrollment (EAE) D-SNP, L.A. Care Medicare Plus integrates Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits into one health plan, targeted toward low-income seniors and people with disabilities or complex chronic conditions, that include medical, hospital, prescription drug (Part D), behavioral health and Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS).

CareMore patients will benefit from a unified approach to care coordination, with one point of contact and a single, integrated care plan designed to address their individual needs. Members will also have access to supplemental benefits, including a monthly prepaid card for over-the-counter items and, for eligible members, Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI) that can help cover healthy groceries, utilities and gas. Additionally, L.A. Care Medicare Plus provides specialized clinical support, including in-home care options, Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and proactive chronic disease management to help members manage their health and receive the support they need.

“Our priority is making sure every member receives high-quality, compassionate care that is convenient and easy to navigate,” said Martha Santana-Chin, CEO of L.A. Care.“By bringing together L.A. Care's longstanding commitment to serving our local communities with CareMore's experience caring for Medicare members, this relationship strengthens the care and services available to our L.A. Care Medicare Plus members. Together, we're making it easier for members to access the benefits, services and culturally responsive care they need from organizations they know and trust.”

“CareMore has always been committed to making healthcare easier to access and navigate for people with complex and chronic health needs. This relationship with L.A. Care is a very natural extension of that ongoing mission,” said Sam Wald, CEO of CareMore Health.“Bringing Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits together into one coordinated plan gives our patients access to a broader range of benefits and resources while still receiving the proactive, whole-person care they've long come to expect from CareMore. This relationship with L.A. Care supports a more seamless healthcare experience our patients need in order to live healthier, more independent lives.”

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan is the largest health plan in Los Angeles County serving more than one of every four Angelenos. It is also the largest publicly operated plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care CoveredTM, L.A. Care Medicare Plus and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About CareMore Health

CareMore Health, a Mosaic Health company, is founded on the principles of an integrated care delivery system that harnesses the power of a physician-led approach to understand individuals' health challenges and goals across primary care and chronic diseases. An integrated care model focused on care coordination to proactively address medical, physical, nutritional, behavioral and social drivers of a patient's health journey. CareMore has been recognized for its innovative clinical care model, expertise with managing chronic conditions, preventive and wellness programs and value-based care, that results in the best possible patient outcomes, while being cost effective. This unique approach to care delivery helps individuals achieve better health outcomes and provide simple, easy access to quality care, while being cost effective. CareMore Health operates in four states and serves over 42,000 Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial patients.

To learn more, go to . Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook @caremore.com.

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health, including apree health, Millennium Physician Group, and CareMore Health, are multi-payer and serve nearly one million consumers across 19 states, providing them with access to high quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access, and specialized services for higher-need populations. Through Mosaic Health, health plans and employers have an even stronger care provider partner that delivers affordability and superior experiences for their members and employees, including value-based primary care capacity integrated with digital patient engagement and navigation. Each of the companies within Mosaic Health provide unique offerings that together promise to improve individuals' health and wellbeing, while helping care providers deliver higher quality care. For more information, please visit or follow Mosaic Health on LinkedIn.

L.A. Care Health Plan Media Contact:

Mayra Suarez

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(408) 476-3512

CareMore Health Media Contact:

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

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