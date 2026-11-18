MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new offering dramatically expands Canada's most popular Buy Now, Pay Later option online or in-store.

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle, the most popula Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution in Canada, today announced the Canadian launch of Sezzle Anywhere‡, a monthly subscription that gives shoppers a multi-use Sezzle Virtual Card that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, online or in-store, including tap to pay with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Sezzle Anywhere is the first open-loop BNPL product of its kind in Canada. It builds on the closed-loop Sezzle Visa* Prepaid Card† the company introduced in April powered by Marqeta, which works only at participating, integrated retailers. Anywhere opens that door the rest of the way, extending Sezzle to the majority of Canadian retail (Apple reported in May 2024 that contactless payments such as Apple Pay are accepted at more than 90% of Canadian retailers). Sezzle Anywhere includes all the benefits of the Sezzle Premiu subscription, plus the open-loop Virtual Card, exclusive retailer deals, and extra Sezzle Rewards, with more perks on the way.

Sezzle Anywhere also works with Sezzle Up, the only opt-in credit reporting option from a Buy Now, Pay Later provider in Canada as of November 2026. When an eligible user opts in to Sezzle Up, every Anywhere repayment is reported to Equifax Canada, so payments can count toward their credit history.

Early adoption shows strong demand. Since its soft launch in October, more than 18,000 Canadian shoppers have joined Sezzle Anywhere, and 68% of users have already used their Sezzle Anywhere Visa more than once. Anywhere subscribers place more than 22 times as many orders as shoppers without a subscription, and subscribers have made purchases at over 10,000 merchants so far.

"Shoppers know which payment option works best for them, and they want to use it wherever they shop," said Patrick Chan, General Manager of Sezzle Canada. "Our consumers already see the value that responsible, flexible financing brings to their budget. The barrier has been access, and Anywhere closes that gap, giving shoppers a way to use Sezzle everywhere they shop."

Sezzle Anywhere is available now, in English and French, to shoppers in every Canadian province except Quebec.

To learn more about Sezzle Anywhere in Canada, visit and download the Sezzle App on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

*Visa Int./Peoples Trust Company, Licensed User.

†The Sezzle Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Peoples Trust Company pursuant to licence by Visa Int. Sezzle Anywhere can be used at merchants in Canada that accept Visa*. Certain merchant exclusions apply.

‡Sezzle Anywhere / Premium is a paid monthly subscription and automatically renews each month. You can cancel anytime. There are no partial refunds or credits and your subscription continues through to the end of the paid month in which you cancel. Sezzle Anywhere is not available to Quebec residents. See the Sezzle Subscription Terms for full details.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Designed to support users throughout every stage of their financial journey, Sezzle's all-in-one app enables users to shop, earn, and learn in a seamless experience. By offering point-of-sale financing and digital payment services, Sezzle enhances purchasing power while connecting millions of consumers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly and build lasting financial independence.

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