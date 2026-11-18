

New Texas-based vehicle customization company launches nationwide as part of the Hennessey Group

First product range introduces distinctive enhancement packages for RAM 1500 and RAM 2500 trucks

Every vehicle sold supports military families through a donation to the Folds of Honor charity Future expansion to come across Ford, GM, and other Stellantis truck and SUV platforms

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1776 Off-Road, a new Texas-based vehicle enhancement brand and division of the Hennessey Group, has officially launched in the United States. The newly-launched company introduces a distinctive range of truck and SUV enhancements designed to deliver bold styling, increased capability, and attainable customization for hardworking Americans.

Launching with enhancement packages for the RAM 1500 and RAM 2500, 1776 Off-Road is for customers who take pride in their vehicle and want greater presence, individuality, and everyday capability. The new brand offers its range of enhancements at an attainable price through authorized retailers nationwide.

Designed and built in Texas, 1776 Off-Road vehicles combine distinctive design, practical performance upgrades and American craftsmanship with a mission that extends beyond the vehicles. Every 1776 model sold includes a donation to Folds of Honor, helping provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

The launch brings a new option to one of the fastest-growing areas of the automotive market. Enhancing distinctiveness and capability, the enhancement packages are designed to elevate some of America's most popular trucks and SUVs while maintaining the practicality and durability demanded by everyday owners. While the initial range focuses on RAM models, 1776 will expand its offering to include Ford and GM truck platforms, plus others from Stellantis in the future.

Alex Roys, President, 1776 Off-Road:“We've built 1776 Off-Road around a straightforward idea that brings individualization and distinctiveness to thousands of hardworking Americans. For owners who take pride in their vehicle, 1776 presents the opportunity to own a truck that stands out, performs well, and reflects their personality without compromising practicality or value. We're proud to launch a brand that celebrates American pride and hard work while also supporting an important cause through our partnership with Folds of Honor.”

The first 1776 Off-Road vehicles are based on the RAM 1500 and RAM 2500 with enhancements offered nationwide through participating RAM dealers. For owners of the RAM 1500, the package adds greater visual presence and capability through a suspension lift system, exclusive wheel and tire combinations, exterior styling upgrades, signature 1776 badging, and custom interior appointments. Unique 1776 seating further distinguishes the cabin, while enhancing comfort and everyday usability.

For the RAM 2500, 1776 builds upon the truck's heavy-duty foundation with suspension enhancements, exclusive wheels and tires, distinctive exterior elements, and upgraded interior treatments, all combining to create an individualized vehicle with even stronger road presence while complementing the truck's existing capability.

Additional enhancements available across the range include body-matched fender flares, unique 1776 liveries and badging, and visibility enhancing additional lighting, alongside interior enhancements including custom seating, WeatherTech floor liners and premium 1776 plaques. Together, the upgrades create a more distinctive ownership experience while preserving the capability and versatility that have made these vehicles favorites among American truck buyers.

Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO, Folds of Honor:“There's no better name for a brand that stands behind military families than 1776. As our great nation celebrates 250 years, we're reminded that freedom has never been free, and the families of our fallen and disabled heroes carry that cost every day. We're grateful to the Hennessey Group and the 1776 Off-Road team for building a brand where every truck sold helps put an American hero's child or spouse on the path to an education. That's American craftsmanship with a purpose.”

1776 Off-Road vehicles are available now through authorized dealers nationwide. Find out more at 1776offroad.com.

1776 Off-Road – Vehicle Range Overview

1776 RAM 1500



Complete off-road suspension system with a 6-inch front and rear lift

22-inch off-road wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires

Stainless cat-back exhaust with black tips

Power running boards and painted off-road fender flares

Front grille-mounted LED light bar, billet aluminum light bar switch, and custom lighting wiring harness

WeatherTech front and rear floor liners

1776 diamond-quilted leather and Alcantara seats

1776 premium interior console plaque and premium raised exterior badging

1776 Stars & Stripes vinyl bedside livery 3-year / 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty

1776 RAM 2500



BDS 4-inch front suspension system and BDS 2.5-inch rear coil springs

BDS high-clearance tubular radius arms, performance shock absorbers, and dual steering stabilizer

Performance exhaust tip

22-inch off-road wheels with 37-inch all-terrain tires

Color-matched custom fender flares

A-pillar-mounted LED off-road light pods with a billet aluminum auxiliary lighting switch

WeatherTech front and rear floor liners

1776 diamond-quilted leather and Alcantara seats

1776 premium raised exterior badges and Stars & Stripes exterior vinyl livery

1776 interior console-mounted plaque 3-year / 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty



For associated images, click the link below or email Communications[@]vcomm.co.uk

Images: New enhancement for RAM 1500 and 2500 trucks from new American brand – 1776 Off-Road:

Video: 1776 Off-Road enhancements in action on RAM 1500 and 2500 trucks:



About 1776 Off-Road

As a proudly American vehicle modification brand, Texas-based 1776 Off-Road creates distinctive, capable trucks and SUVs with a focus on attainable upgrades for hardworking people. Rooted in American values and driven by a higher purpose, 1776 donates to Folds of Honor for every vehicle sold, supporting the families of America's fallen and disabled service members. Website: 1776offroad.com | Instagram: 1776offroad | Facebook: 1776 Offroad

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade / technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 86,000 scholarships totaling nearly $400 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 44 percent are minorities and 59 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact the 1776 Off-Road PR team at Vcomm (Vcomm.co.uk ):

Jon Visscher – Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk

Neil Allen – Neil.Allen[@]vcomm.co.uk