Reno, NV, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i,” the“Company,”“we,”“our” or“us”) (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce it has signed a Tenant Use Agreement (previously awarded in May 2026) by The Hawthorne Army Depot to develop and operate a critical mineral repository.

M2i's Critical Mineral Repository (CMR) is securing access and supply of critical minerals and metals essential to defense, clean energy, and industrial leadership. The CMR will be headquartered at the Hawthorne Army Depot in Mineral County, Nevada and will store, refine, and distribute critical minerals like gallium, graphite, and copper, all of which are essential for everything from defense systems and semiconductors to electric vehicles and battery technology.

M2i's CMR is being allocated 10,000 square feet over a 10-year lease at the Hawthorne Army Depot. M2i expects to commence its operations at Hawthorne Army Depot in early 2027 and ramp activities there throughout 2027.

Executive Director Tom Burns of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), stated,“The timing of signing this agreement is perfectly in-line with recent announcements by the U.S. Army and its support for domestic critical mineral processing facilities to secure defense supply chains. We look forward to expanding our work with M2i Global to best source, secure and stockpile the supply chain of critical minerals that is vital to our national security.”

Major General (Ret.) Alberto Rosende, CEO of M2i Global, commented,“This is a major inflection point for our company, as we continue to execute on our strategy for securing minerals and metals by combining safe storage and logistics, refining and recycling, ethical sourcing and traceability and workforce development. Our commercial pipeline continues to expand through sourcing agreements, including significant copper offtake arrangements and discussions across multiple critical mineral categories, such as gallium, vanadium, titanium, graphite, cobalt, and nickel, through a broad partner network.”

The Hawthorne Army Depot is the world's largest ammunition storage facility, covering nearly 150,000 acres with over 400 buildings, and over 2,000 munitions bunkers. It currently serves a critical role in storing, renovating, and demilitarizing conventional ammunition.

Since its establishment in 1928, the Hawthorne Army Depot has served critical supply roles supporting our national defense, where it initially manufactured ammunition, during WWII and subsequent conflicts.

The project is expected to revitalize the Hawthorne region, create high-quality jobs, and bring investment to support national security through a localized, efficient supply chain at a federally controlled site with access to rail and intermodal infrastructure.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc. integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Repository, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

DISCLAIMER: Apart from the tenant use agreement with the Army, M2i's Critical Mineral Repository is not otherwise affiliated with the United States Government.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. M2i Global undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

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