MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership will bring AI-powered characters to a new open-ended social simulation where players' memories, relationships and experiences shape uniquely personal worlds

SAN FRANCISCO and EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallium Studios, the new game studio founded by legendary game designer Will Wright, and Artificial Agency today announced that Gallium has selected Artificial Agency's Behavior Engine as a foundational technology for Wright's new Social Simulation experience. Wright, creator of hit franchises including SimCity, The Sims, and Spore, representing combined lifetime sales exceeding $5B, and his team are defining a new type of simulation that uses agentic behavior to bring players' personal memories and relationships to life through experiences in an open-ended, evolving world. The collaboration provides the foundational agentic intelligence needed to bring Wright's vision to life at scale, while letting the team focus on gameplay and the connections between family and friends. The game, MyMems, is currently in development, and Gallium is targeting a live community release in 2027.

“Here are some questions that come to mind as I build my world in MyMems,” said Will Wright, Founder and CEO of Gallium.“If my Grandmother ended up in a Grand Slam match against Serena Williams, who would win? If I had to build a bridge across a short chasm, which 3 people from my life would I choose to help me? By mining your memories and experiences, we begin to bring the people you have known to life inside our game world. Your“mems” become a team that you can draft smaller groups from to solve challenges in your game world. Memories from your life can also be combined into thematic structures that both create and help solve new challenges. Players are always trying to see some connection between their entertainment experiences and their real life, whether that's in music, movies, or games. Games are the one medium in which we can actually make that happen to a really meaningful degree. I want to design a game where the player's actual life becomes the scaffolding for the game world and game experience.”

Where SimCity lets players model communities, and The Sims lets them explore relationships, MyMems turns the simulation inward. Players will turn real memories into a playable world with monuments and characters inspired by friends, family, and other people from their lives. Those characters will interact with players, one another, and meaningful objects and places, creating an unbounded, deeply personalized social simulation that evolves with every memory and interaction. Bringing such an ambitious vision to life requires a system that can support the infinite variety of people, memories and relationships in each player's world without individually scripting every character or encounter. Artificial Agency's Behavior Engine gives Gallium the means to realize that vision, combining open-ended character behavior with the care, creative control and craftsmanship of a hand-built game.

“Will has spent his career redefining what simulation games can be, and his latest vision is his most groundbreaking yet – nothing like this exists in the world,” said Brian Tanner, CEO and co-founder of Artificial Agency.“Agentic behavior gives game creators a new tool to build worlds that can surprise even the people who designed them. Gallium is taking that creative freedom in an extraordinary direction, giving players the ability to turn their own lives into experiences no developer could have scripted.”

Artificial Agency's Behavior Engine also addresses the economics of bringing agentic behavior to a global player base. The company combines small, optimized, game-specific models with a reflex architecture that separates immediate reactions from decisions requiring deeper model reasoning. This keeps characters responsive while reducing latency and inference costs, making dynamic, personalized gameplay commercially viable at scale. For a creator whose games have reached hundreds of millions of people across multiple generations, accessibility matters. Artificial Agency's approach gives Gallium the foundation to bring Wright's most personalized simulation yet to a broad global audience.

The initial game is intended to establish the foundation for a broader platform, with Gallium envisioning additional interconnected experiences built on the same memory and character systems coming online over time. For updates, check out the Artificial Agency and Gallium websites.

About Artificial Agency

Artificial Agency is an AI company pioneering agentic behavior for gaming. Its Behavior Engine trains game-specific models that enable characters and game systems to react, coordinate, and adapt to player actions and changes in game state, while reducing latency and inference costs to make agentic gameplay practical to build and ship at scale. With AI talent from Google DeepMind, gaming veterans from top AAA studios, and backing from Radical Ventures and Toyota Ventures, Artificial Agency is redefining the boundaries of gaming and completely reimagining the player experience.

About Gallium

Gallium Studios, led by Will Wright, creator of The Sims and SimCity, is building MyMems, a social simulation driven by your memories. MyMems turns the people, places and moments that shaped you into a playable world to explore, build and share. Players start in their Guide's world, using merge mechanics and their memories to solve puzzles and unlock a world of their own. Gallium's proprietary Personal Behavior Model, memDNA, works with Artificial Agency's behavioral AI technology to shape how characters behave and how each world responds. The result gives people new reasons to reconnect through play.

MyMems, Your Life in Replay

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