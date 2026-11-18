MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition reflects CTC's sustained commitment to recruiting, retaining, and supporting veterans, service members, and military families

Johnstown, PA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been recognized as a 2026 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, an independent news source for service members and their families. CTC is ranked fourth among Pennsylvania-based companies and 12th in the nation among medium enterprises. This is the 15th time the company has been recognized in this program.

The Best for Vets program is known for its rigorous analysis of companies' efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members. The survey is designed to highlight these efforts, emphasizing the areas most important to helping service members and their families transition from military service to private-sector employment. Recruitment practices, employment policies, and retention support programs hold the highest weight in scoring.

Earlier this year, CTC was named a 2026 Top Veteran Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine. CTC has also earned awards from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), including the Soaring Eagle, Extraordinary Employer Support, and Patriotic Employer awards. The organization is a proud member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies dedicated to addressing the employment needs of veterans and military spouses.

“Our support for veterans is a part of who we are at CTC,” said Christopher Hamilton, CTC President and CEO.“When veterans join our team, they help us tackle challenging national security problems with a real-world perspective and unwavering integrity. We are honored to stand beside them in this next chapter of service and to help turn their military experience into impactful careers.”

For the second year in a row, CTC earned a Great Place To Work® CertificationTM, a global program recognizing organizations with positive employee experience. The company has also been included on the Best Places to Work in PA list for the 18th time, recognizing organizations with supportive employee environments in Pennsylvania.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

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2026 Best For Vets Employer

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 8142692490...