(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.12125 for each Class A share and $0.05875 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable December 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2026.
Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on November 30, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.12125 per share based on the VWAP of $14.55 payable on December 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.10 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.24 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $28.34.
The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:
| Banks
| Investment Management
| Life Insurance
| Utilities & Other
| Bank of Montreal
| AGF Management Ltd.
| Great-West Lifeco Inc.
| BCE Inc.
| Bank of Nova Scotia
| IGM Financial Inc.
| Manulife Financial Corporation
| TransAlta Corp.
| CIBC
|
| Sun Life Financial Inc.
| TC Energy Corp.
| National Bank of Canada
|
|
| Power Corporation of Canada
| Royal Bank of Canada
|
|
| TMX Group Inc.
| Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
|
| Distribution Details
|
| Class A Share (PDV)
| $0.12125
|
| Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)
| $0.05875
|
| Record Date:
| November 30, 2026
|
| Payable Date:
| December 10, 2026
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
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