(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.07500 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable December 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2026.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
| Distribution Details
| Capital Share (YCM)
| $0.07500
| Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)
| $0.02500
| Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)
| $0.03125
| Record Date:
| November 30, 2026
| Payable Date:
| December 10, 2026
|
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
|...
MENAFN18112026004107003653ID1111983437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any
responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos,
licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues
related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment