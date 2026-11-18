MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The physical AI lab was awarded second place in the Asia category weeks after launching Natura-1, its first physical general foundation model for dexterous robotic hands

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature Will, a physical AI lab dedicated to building physical AGI, today announced that it has been named to The Information's 50 Most Promising Startups of 2026. The company is recognized as the second most promising startup in the Asia region with a reported valuation of just under $1 billion.

“With the advent of AI, the robotics industry is rapidly accelerating its capabilities,” said Ande Zheng, Head of Strategy at Nature Will.“In order to create robots that can work alongside humans and complete any task, we have to create models that are truly general; that don't need fine-tuning on specific tasks and that can physically interact with objects across changing environments. The Natura-1 is our first step in realizing a true general physical intelligence, utilizing real-world human experience to inform purposeful action. We are honored to be named to The Information 50 and see this as recognition of both our work and a vote of confidence in our team.”

The Information 50 is the publication's annual list of the startups with the potential to become the most valuable companies in their respective categories. The Information's reporters spend months with industry sources to make their picks, assessing each company's current revenue, business model, and growth prospects. The 2026 list spans security, enterprise applications, AI infrastructure, deep tech, robotics, Asia, and crypto & fintech.

Nature Will's selection follows the launch of Natura-1, a 50-billion-parameter physical general foundation model for dexterous hand control and zero-shot instruction. Natura-1 was pre-trained on more than 1 million hours of egocentric human data and trained jointly on language, images, video, and action. It operates at a 100-millisecond control loop, following complex natural-language instructions and autonomously executing sustained, continuous workflows. It can also reason through spatial constraints, multi-object relationships, and negative conditions, including on tasks it was not explicitly trained on.

Nature Will has published all research and findings from the development of Natura-1, and has demoed the technology successfully completing tasks that the robot was not specifically trained on. Natura-1 represents the company's first step towards the development of physical AGI, with future iterations and new models currently in development.

About Nature Will

Nature Will is a research-driven organization dedicated to building physical artificial general intelligence. Its team trains general-purpose foundation models capable of closing the loop across perception, prediction, reasoning and action in the real world. The team is also exploring how embodied agents can achieve self-awareness and continuous learning within physically native environments. Nature Will's R&D stack spans data acquisition and governance, foundation model pretraining, infrastructure, simulation and real-world evaluation, post-training, and reinforcement learning. Founder and CEO Ning Ding leads the company. He has assembled a full-stack physical AI team whose core members include frontier researchers, core contributors to flagship foundation models, champions of international student supercomputing competitions, and senior robotics hardware engineers.

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