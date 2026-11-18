(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06042 for each Preferred share ($0.725 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2026.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $29.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.62 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $43.08.
Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting primarily of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Company
| Distribution Details
|
|
|
| Class A Share (FTN)
| $0.12570
| Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)
| $0.06042
| Record Date:
| November 30, 2026
| Payable Date:
| December 10, 2026
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
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